K2view Shines as Visionary in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2view , a global leader in data management for the AI era, announced today that Gartner, the world’s leading information technology and advisory company, has once again positioned K2view as a “Visionary” in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools evaluates 20 data integration providers' ability to execute and their completeness of vision. Gartner states that “Visionaries demonstrate a strong understanding of emerging technology and business trends or focus on a specific market need far outside of common practices while also possessing capabilities that are expected to grow in demand.”"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary for the second year in a row", says Ronen Schwartz, CEO of K2view. "K2view has demonstrated accelerated business growth, 3x the market’s average, and introduced a stream of AI-based technology innovations that are transforming and redefining data integration. Not only do we harness the power of GenAI to enable faster, more effective data engineering, but we also apply real-time, integrated enterprise data to GenAI to improve LLM accuracy and its relevance to the business.K2view recognition in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools:1. Top rating for 2nd year in a row: K2view is one of only three vendors rated by Gartner as Visionary.2. GenAI-based innovation: “K2view provides functionality for preparing and delivering AI-ready data into RAG-based GenAI apps through its GenAI Data Fusion offering. K2view also accelerates data pipeline creation by enabling users with GenAI assistants to create and manage pipelines, while also leveraging GenAI to generate synthetic data for software testing and ML model training.”3. Patented entity-based approach to data integration: “K2view offers a unique approach to integrating and organizing data by business entities— such as customer, product, and order data — through its Micro-Database architecture . The K2view platform manages millions of Micro-Databases with near-real-time data movement, including the ability to apply in-flight data transformations, all accessed via web service APIs, messaging, CDC, JDBC, and streaming integration methods.”4. End-to-end operational pipeline focus: “K2view offers capabilities to design, load and operate Micro-Databases to manage the delivery of data flows such as master data assets and customer data hub. These include multidimensional golden records, hierarchical data, entity matching rules, data classification, governance, and exception-handling interfaces.”5. Exceeding expectations in critical capabilities: “K2view exceeds expectations in data virtualization, streaming, augmented data integration, and deployment options, allowing clients to easily switch between data integration methods. It supports near-real-time, low-latency data movement across deployment options (multi-cloud, on-premises) and with separate data and control planes.”6. Enterprise scale: “The platform offers high-scale parallel processing to manage millions of Micro-Databases for each individual business entity (customer, other asset or data product) and make that data accessible to operational and GenAI use cases.”About the Gartner Magic QuadrantThe Magic Quadrant (MQ) refers to a series of market research reports published by IT consulting firm Gartner. It uses qualitative data analysis methods to indicate market trends, such as direction, maturity, and participants. The reports, listing three strengths and three cautions for each vendor that qualifies, are conducted on several technologies and updated every 1 to 2 years.Gartner ranks vendors on two criteria – completeness of vision and ability to execute – which form the x and y axes of the quadrant. The composite scores position vendors in 1 of 4 quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.About K2viewK2view Data Product Platform gets your data AI-ready: protected, complete, and accessible in a split-second. AI-ready datasets are packaged as products, allowing you to reuse them at scale and across use cases, such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), Synthetic Data Generation, Test Data Management, and Cloud Migration.Our platform supports some of the largest organizations in the world, like AT&T, Regions Bank, Sun Life, BBVA, Hapag-Lloyd, Vodafone, and Verizon.For all these reasons, and more, Gartner rates us a Visionary – testifying to our ongoing commitment to innovation and value delivery.

