Ghana’s broadcasters rely on Dejero for reliable connectivity during election coverage

Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters and LivePlus mobile Apps delivered uninterrupted live coverage of Ghana’s 2024 elections for Bahamus Ghana’s broadcasters relied on Dejero for resilient connectivity in the field from remote and high-congestion areas during election coverage

EnGo mobile video transmitter and LivePlus App enable seamless live reporting from remote and high-congestion areas

Many of these broadcasters were reporting from remote or high-traffic areas with unreliable connectivity. Dejero solutions eliminated those challenges” — Dorcas Koney, Commercial Manager at Bahamus Limited

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major broadcasters across West Africa relied on Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters and LivePlus mobile Apps to deliver uninterrupted live coverage of Ghana’s 2024 elections, broadcasting from key locations, including Accra, Northern, Western and Ashanti Regions.Leading Ghanaian broadcast facilities provider, Bahamus Limited, equipped top networks—including, Channel One TV, Citi FM, GHOne TV, Agoo TV, Peace FM, OKAY FM and UTV Ghana—with Dejero cutting-edge technology to ensure reliable connectivity, even in areas with limited network infrastructure.“We received glowing feedback from our customers on how swift and seamless their live transmissions were using Dejero EnGos and mobile Apps,” said Dorcas Koney, Commercial Manager at Bahamus Limited. “Many of these broadcasters were reporting from remote or high-traffic areas with unreliable connectivity. Dejero solutions eliminated those challenges, allowing them to focus on delivering real-time election updates without disruption.”Bahumus Media deployed seven Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters, each equipped with six SIM cards that blend multiple multiple networks to create a secure, high-bandwidth transmission path. Additionally, 30 Dejero LivePlus mobile App licences enabled reporters to broadcast live video directly from their smartphones.Both solutions are powered by Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ which intelligently blends multiple wired and wireless connections—including 3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite and broadband—to provide unparalleled reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for live broadcasts.Several Ghanain broadcasters also installed Dejero WayPoint receivers in their control rooms to reconstruct, decode and output video signals from the EnGo transmitters, ensuring smooth and efficient workflow integration.In addition to delivering seamless election coverage, Dejero provided rapid-response technical support when a Bahamus Limited customer experienced a critical modem failure.“Dejero came to the rescue by quickly dispatching a GateWay network aggregation device, getting the broadcaster back online just in time for a live segment,” Koney explained. “Their 24/7 support team gave us complete peace of mind, and we saved valuable resources since we didn’t need to be physically on-site for troubleshooting.”The Ghana 2024 elections drew 18.8 million voters, requiring broadcasters to deliver real-time updates under intense pressure.“Dejero isn’t just a manufacturer—it's a trusted brand backed by a dedicated team that truly cares,” Koney at Bahumus Limited explained. “They helped us achieve our mission: providing a seamless, first-class service to our customers when it mattered most.”For more information about Dejero award-winning connectivity solutions, visit www.dejero.com

