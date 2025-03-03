QCT Announces New Server Based on Intel Xeon 6 SoC

Edge server for a new class of processors for the most demanding edge workloads

This addition to the Xeon 6 processor family extends our QuantaEdge offerings, providing end users with faster AI and machine learning at the edge in a more cost-effective way.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, proudly announces its new QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U server based on Intel Xeon 6 SoC with P-cores for the most demanding edge workloads. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in optimizing data center performance and efficiency, catering to the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge.With more data being generated at the edge, Intel is now offering its Intel Xeon 6 SoC to scale edge server capacity, while downsizing its overall footprint and power. This latest Intel Xeon 6 SoC delivers up to 72 Performance-cores, double the integrated Ethernet capacity of the previous generation, and AI acceleration in every core. It also demonstrates impressive performance of a single socket platform for edge and networking applications. Furthermore, efficient performance per watt helps to support sustainability goals for AI, media, and vRAN workloads to bring AI to the edge."The launch of new Intel Xeon 6 SoC represents a transformative step forward in data center technology,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “At QCT, we are committed to providing our customers with solutions that cater to our customer’s needs at the edge. This addition to the Xeon 6 processor family extends our QuantaEdge offerings, providing end users with faster AI and machine learning at the edge in a more cost-effective way.""Our newest networking processor is setting new standards in silicon integration, performance and power efficiency," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Comms Solutions Group at Intel. “Leveraging these advantages, QCT’s QuantaEdge server is well positioned to deliver carrier-class performance, intelligence and energy efficiency to meet the most demanding service requirements.”QCT is launching its QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U powered by the Intel Xeon 6 SoC. This 300mm ultra short-depth server offers high performance, improved server density, built-in Intel accelerators like Intel Quick Assist Technology (Intel QAT), Intel vRAN Boost, Intel Dynamic Load Balancer, and the new Intel Media Transcode Accelerator. The QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U is optimized for high performance per core in a single socket, delivering outstanding performance for compute-intensive workloads like AI, vRAN, and media transcoding. Designed to endure the harshest edge environments, it also includes hardware-enabled security and isolation to protect sensitive data and confidential AI models all while providing a power efficient platform for better TCO.QCT's extensive portfolio of QuantaGrid, QuantaPlex, and QuantaEdge data center solutions, combined with the powerful capabilities of Intel Xeon 6 SoC, ensures that customers can optimize their infrastructure for maximum performance and energy efficiency. This partnership underscores QCT's dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology that meets the evolving needs of the industry at the edge.For more information about QCT and its solutions, please visit www.qct.io or stop by QCT Booth# 5E21 during MWC 2025.Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.