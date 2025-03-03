QCT Accelerates Innovation with its Partner Ecosystem at MWC 2025

QCT invites leading tech companies to collaborate on data center technologies to simplify the integration of AI into networking technologies

At QCT, we believe that the strength of our ecosystem lies in the power of collaboration” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, is showcasing its latest partner collaborations with leading partners and open communities including Red Hat, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Solomon, Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Taiwan Mobile, Techman Robot, Viavi, Vossic, Wind River, and more at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain."At QCT, we believe that the strength of our ecosystem lies in the power of collaboration,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “By working closely with our ecosystem partners, we are able to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive the industry forward. With our latest endeavors around AI, edge computing, and robotics, we are again fostering a robust ecosystem, ensuring that we can meet the evolving needs of our customers and create a sustainable future."At this year’s MWC Barcelona, QCT will be sharing its latest certified edge servers, end-to-end OmniPOD Enterprise 5G network solution, and collaborations with partners that include Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) energy-saving models, digital twin simulations, remote AIoT, robotic automation, and smart campuses— all of which leverage the power of AI with the latest networking innovations.QCT’s partner showcase includes the following demos:• AI/ML Energy-saving Models: SUTD and QCT jointly developed a suite of rApps (RAN Intelligent Controller applications) that seamlessly integrates with a physical 5G network. Powered by the QCT OmniPOD Enterprise 5G solution, this suite of rApps allows for energy-saving strategies to be rapidly tested and validated with the virtual network simulated by the VIAVI TeraVM AI RAN Scenario Generator (AI RSG). The AI RSG creates a Digital Twin of the network to allow experimentation of energy-saving apps in a safe environment without impacting the real network. This integrated environment facilitates the training and validation of AI/ML-based energy-saving models across a wide range of network scenarios, enabling more accurate and efficient optimization of 5G network energy consumption.• Certified Edge Servers: QCT offers a wide range of ultra short-depth servers, including the QuantaEdge EGX77B-1U validated with Samsung Open RAN software and the next-generation QuantaEdge EGX88D-1U. These servers are designed for easy cable management and provide sufficient airflow within racks or cabinets, certified also with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), RHEL for Real-Time, and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) IPI, as well as Wind River Studio Cloud Platform (WRCP), ensuring high reliability, low latency, and scalability required for 5G and edge computing.• Data Center Digital Twins: QCT servers running the Vossic Intelligence Platform (VIP) support data center digital twin technology with a plug-and-play setup. The platform provides AI insights and scalable architecture for seamless monitoring and deployment across diverse environments.• Remote AIoT: QCT works with Solomon and their META-aivi AR + AI Vision System to deliver a remote collaboration AI vision system for smart devices, including smartphones, tablets, IP cameras, and AR glasses.• Robotic Automation: QCT partners with Techman Robot and their collaborative robots offer intelligent automation to support industries like electronics and automotive. These robots handle tasks such as packaging, welding, and palletizing with precision and productivity.• Smart Campus: QCT works with Taiwan Mobile in developing a 5G AIoT project in Taiwan that includes 5G multifunctional robots, real-time BodyCams, AR navigation, 360° live streaming, smart ads with translation, energy management, and an intelligent data platform.Visit the QCT Booth at #5E21 in Hall 5 during March 3-6, 2025, at MWC 2025 to explore QCT 5G/AI solutions and to speak with our experts.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.