Zanda Simplifies Insurance Claims for US Healthcare Providers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda, a leading practice management software company for allied health professionals, is excited to announce its new insurance claiming integration , now available for customers in the US.This integration streamlines the insurance claiming process, making it easier for healthcare providers to manage insurance billing and payments efficiently. Once registration is completed, healthcare providers can submit insurance claims and benefit from the functionality provided through Zanda, including linking invoices to claims for easier payment updates, viewing the status of claims, and printing claims as PDFs."We’re happy to share the news about the new insurance claiming feature, which simplifies the insurance claiming process for our customers in the US," said Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success at Zanda. "This enhancement highlights our commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the tools and support they need to manage their practices effectively."Zanda encourages healthcare providers to take advantage of this new integration to ensure seamless insurance claiming management. For more information about insurance claiming and other time-saving features for practice management, visit the Zanda Knowledge Base.Adler emphasized Zanda’s ongoing commitment to improving the experience of healthcare practitioners, stating, “At Zanda, we believe that running a healthcare practice should be as rewarding as the care providers give to their clients. By reducing administrative burdens and streamlining essential tasks like insurance claiming, we empower practitioners to focus on what truly matters. This latest integration is another step in making practice management simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable.”

