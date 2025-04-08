Zanda Introduces Calendar Filters to Optimize Appointment Management
Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability.
Manage and track appointments efficiently based on specific criteria such as note status, invoice status, and appointment flags!
Key Benefits of Calendar Filters:
-Focused Attention: Easily identify appointments requiring immediate action, such as outstanding notes to be written or invoices to be processed.
-Improved Efficiency: Improve your workflow and reduce time spent navigating through client profiles.
-Enhanced Organization: Highlight appointments based on your specific criteria.
“Zanda is committed to continually enhancing our software to make practice management easier,” said Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success. “The calendar filters feature is proof of our dedication to providing tools that save practitioners time and effort.”
Getting Started with Calendar Filters:
The calendar filters feature is available to all Zanda customers. A detailed guide with step-by-step instructions can be found in the Zanda Knowledge Base.
ABOUT ZANDA
Zanda is a complete practice management system for health practices founded by brothers Damien and Paul Adler. Zanda is consistently ranked globally among the top medical practice management systems on G2.com. Zanda has operations in the US, UK, and Australia, and is used by over 30,000 practitioners in over 23 countries. Our mission is to make health practice management easy and enjoyable. Customers range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location clinics.
