Downstream Pressures on Event Industry Spur Organization to Maintain Affordable Group Gifts

SAXONBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As analysts predict that rising tariffs could slow consumer spending, small gatherings and special events may feel the pinch from both sides: higher production costs and more cautious spending by attendees. Twin Saints Leather, a boutique workshop best known for its customizable leather valet trays, is taking steps to support smaller groups and clubs by keeping minimum orders at just ten pieces, even as the company grapples with heightened material expenses.According to owner Nicole Horgan, maintaining this accessible minimum is part of the company’s long-term strategy to serve a diverse clientele, from sports teams and volunteer organizations to family reunions and religious groups. “We’re caught between the potential increase in supply costs and the possibility that our customers, worried about higher prices, might scale back their orders,” she says. “By preserving a low entry point for customization, we hope to bridge that gap and ensure groups of all sizes can share a meaningful gift. Small group gifts will hopefully be a part of our business for a very long time.”Twin Saints Leather’s trays, which are formed by hand from domestic, vegetable-tanned hides, represent a fusion of classic craftsmanship and personal branding. Horgan anticipates that focusing on consistent, U.S.-based production and staying transparent about cost drivers will help small groups feel confident in purchasing a quality keepsake, even in an uncertain economic climate.

