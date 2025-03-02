Wedding Shoppers Confront Economic Pressures

SAXONBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ongoing debates about new tariffs on imported materials are heightening cost concerns for couples already juggling rising wedding expenses. Twin Saints Leather, a small Pennsylvania workshop, has chosen to keep a ten-piece minimum requirement for custom leather valet trays, aiming to provide brides and grooms with an accessible keepsake option during a time of financial uncertainty.According to owner Nicole Horgan, the potential surge in manufacturing costs due to tariffs could affect everything from packaging to shipping, even though the core leather supply is American sourced. “We understand weddings often come with tight budgets, especially now,” Horgan says. “Our goal is to let couples give a meaningful, well-crafted gift to their bridal party without worrying about needing hundreds of pieces to qualify for customization.”The trays—customized with monograms, wedding dates, or special messages—are all formed, dyed, and finished in Twin Saints Leather’s Pennsylvania facility. The company believes that domestic production helps it maintain better control over rising supply-chain costs, providing couples a more predictable, handcrafted option for their groomsmen's gifts

