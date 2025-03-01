Company Reaffirms Commitment to Domestic Manufacturing Amid Tariff Concerns

SAXONBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the U.S. leather industry facing potential tariffs on imported materials, Twin Saints Leather is highlighting its steadfast commitment to American manufacturing to help shield customers from global market fluctuations. While the company proudly sources its leather from domestic tanneries, potential tariff impacts on other inputs—from dyes to hardware—pose challenges for small businesses competing in the giftware sector.Owner Nicole Horgan notes that uncertain trade policies can introduce unexpected costs, yet insists that Twin Saints Leather will not compromise on quality. “Rising expenses are daunting,” she says, “but we believe strongly in the local supply chain we’ve built. We want our clients to feel confident that our trays are crafted with care here in Pennsylvania, rather than outsourced to cheaper facilities overseas.”Twin Saints Leather’s custom valet trays , which can bear unique logos or inscriptions, remain available in small batches of ten or more, making them accessible for various corporate, nonprofit, or personal milestones. Horgan and her team are committed to staying ahead of changing regulations so they can offer customers continuity and workmanship rooted in domestic production.

