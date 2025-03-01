Cal Dental USA Teams Up with NBA Champion AC Green to Revolutionize Health and Wellness Through Ironman 45 Vegan Cookies

NBA Champion AC Green partners with Cal Dental USA to introduce Ironman 45 Vegan Cookies—delicious, plant-based snacks promoting health and wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move to bridge sports, health, and nutrition, Cal Dental USA has officially teamed up with NBA Champion and wellness advocate AC Green to introduce Ironman 45 Vegan Cookies at participating Cal Dental locations. This collaboration marks another step in Cal Dental USA’s ongoing mission to promote holistic health and wellness beyond the dental chair.A Partnership Certified at Got SoleThis past weekend, Cal Dental USA and Ironman 45 showcased their collaboration at the Got Sole sneaker convention , marking the official launch of this partnership. The event brought together sneakerheads, athletes, and health-conscious consumers, giving attendees a first look—and taste—of Ironman 45 Vegan Cookies while highlighting the importance of nutrition in maintaining overall health."At Cal Dental USA, we believe in treating more than just teeth—we focus on total wellness," said James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA. “Our presence at Got Sole certified this partnership with AC Green and Ironman 45, showing our commitment to helping patients make better, healthier choices—both in the dentist’s chair and in their daily lives.”Ironman 45: The Vision for Healthier SnackingFounded by AC Green, the NBA’s legendary ‘Ironman’ with a record-breaking 1,192 consecutive games played, Ironman 45 is built on clean eating and premium, plant-based nutrition.The Ironman 45 Vegan Cookie line features three delicious, health-conscious flavors:Chocolate Chip – A classic favorite with rich, dairy-free chocolate.Double Chocolate Chip – A cocoa-packed indulgence.Snickerdoodle – A warm, cinnamon-sugar delight.Made with vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and all-natural ingredients, these cookies deliver great taste without compromising on health.A Meeting of Minds: James Jones & AC GreenThe collaboration between James Jones and AC Green first took shape at Byron Scott’s Fire First Responders charity event, where the two bonded over their shared passion for health, community impact, and wellness education."This is more than just about offering a snack—it’s about shifting mindsets toward better nutrition," said Jones. "By teaming up with AC Green, we’re giving our patients a chance to experience plant-based eating firsthand, and we’re excited to see the impact.”Beyond the Cookie: A Commitment to WellnessCal Dental USA has a track record of partnering with elite athletes to promote health-focused initiatives, including collaborations with Tiki Barber, Baron Davis, and now AC Green. This new partnership with Ironman 45 reinforces the company’s dedication to providing holistic health education and wellness options to its patients."I’ve always believed that what you put in your body determines how you perform—not just as an athlete, but in everyday life," said AC Green. "This partnership with Cal Dental USA is an opportunity to bring clean, plant-based nutrition directly to people who may not have considered it before. We’re breaking barriers and leading the charge in redefining health.”Special thanks to Stacey Kauhaahaa, Assistant to AC Green, for her leadership in making this partnership a reality.About Ironman 45Ironman 45 was founded to create premium, natural food products that support an active and health-conscious lifestyle. Inspired by AC Green’s dedication to clean eating and performance, the brand offers high-quality, plant-based snacks designed for both taste and nutrition.For more information about Ironman 45 and its product offerings, visit:About Cal Dental USACal Dental USA is committed to making high-quality dental care more accessible and affordable, while also educating patients on the connection between oral health and overall wellness. With multiple locations across Southern California, the company continues to innovate through athlete-driven initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles.

