Twin Saints Leather Faces Tariff Uncertainty While Offering Group-Friendly Corporate Gifts

SAXONBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As potential tariffs loom over the U.S. leather industry, Pennsylvania-based Twin Saints Leather is navigating supply chain challenges to ensure businesses can still source high-quality conference gifts . Although the company sources its hides domestically, ancillary raw materials could be affected by rising costs, making it difficult for event organizers who want luxurious, made-in-the-USA items without breaking their budget.Owner Nicole Horgan explains that her company is determined to keep minimum orders for custom conference gifts low—just ten pieces—despite concerns over tariffs and fluctuating manufacturing expenses. “Businesses are already rethinking their event strategies in the face of economic volatility,” Horgan says. “We want to help them offer a memorable takeaway without forcing them into massive, budget-stretching orders.”By applying each client’s logo or branding directly to the leather, Twin Saints Leather creates a keepsake that is both practical and symbolic of an event’s focus on quality. The company hopes that its domestic manufacturing processes will help stabilize costs and lessen the impact of potential tariffs on event planners seeking distinctive, American-made products.

