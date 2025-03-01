Dr. Satpreet Singh Calls for Urgent Sikh Heritage Preservation in Pakistan During Interview on Punjabi Radio USA

Prominent Sikh American Leader Highlights the Need for Protection of Historic Gurdwaras, Sikh Cultural Identity, and Religious Artifacts

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark interview on Punjabi Radio USA on February 27, 2025, Dr. Satpreet Singh , a prominent Sikh American leader and President of Ranjit Nagara USA, raised urgent concerns regarding the deteriorating condition of Sikh historical sites in Pakistan, the challenges faced by the local Sikh community, and the pressing need for international collaboration to safeguard Sikh heritage.For the first time in a widely broadcasted forum, Dr. Singh provided critical insights into the status of historic Sikh gurdwaras (places of worship), the ongoing preservation challenges for Sikh heritage, and concerns over the treatment of religious artifacts. His discussion shed light on the importance of immediate action to protect the remaining Sikh sites, many of which are in urgent need of restoration.Concerns Over Deteriorating Sikh Heritage Sites in PakistanPakistan is home to some of Sikhism’s most historically significant sites, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib (the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji), Gurdwara Panja Sahib, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. However, many lesser-known but equally sacred sites remain in a state of neglect."There are over 500 historically significant Sikh gurdwaras in Pakistan, yet only a fraction of them remain functional today," said Dr. Satpreet Singh during the interview. "Many have suffered due to a lack of preservation efforts, structural neglect, and environmental factors. Without intervention, we risk losing an irreplaceable part of Sikh history."Recent reports highlight the collapse of Gurdwara Rori Sahib, which suffered severe structural damage due to heavy rains and decades of neglect. Similar deterioration has been observed in other gurdwaras, with encroachment, lack of maintenance, and structural decay being common issues.Dr. Singh acknowledged efforts made by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to maintain key sites but stressed the need for a more comprehensive strategy for Sikh heritage preservation."Restoration efforts like the Kartarpur Corridor were historic milestones, but many other sites remain at risk," he noted. "We need structured collaboration between the Pakistani government, Sikh organizations, and international preservation bodies to ensure that our shared heritage is protected."Call for Respectful Treatment of Sikh Religious ArtifactsDr. Singh also voiced concern over the storage and display of sacred Sikh artifacts in Pakistani museums, particularly the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, which is currently housed at the Lahore Museum."Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is not merely a historical manuscript—it is the living Guru for Sikhs worldwide and must be treated with the utmost reverence," Dr. Singh stated. "Proper Sikh religious protocol (maryada) requires that any copy of Guru Granth Sahib Ji be kept in a sanctified space with ceremonial respect, rather than as an artifact behind a glass display."Additionally, he raised issues regarding certain depictions of Sikh Gurus in paintings at Lahore Museum, urging greater sensitivity in presenting Sikh religious figures."While preserving historical artifacts is important, it must be done in consultation with Sikh scholars and religious authorities to ensure accuracy and respect," he emphasized.Concerns Over the Legacy of Maharaja Ranjit SinghThe discussion also touched on the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th-century Sikh emperor who ruled over Punjab, including present-day Pakistan.In recent years, the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore has been vandalized multiple times, highlighting growing concerns over the recognition of Sikh history in Pakistan. Dr. Singh called for stronger efforts to protect Sikh monuments and recognize the historical contributions of Sikh leaders."Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a unifying figure in Punjab's history. His governance was marked by religious tolerance and development," Dr. Singh explained. "The preservation of his legacy is not just important for Sikhs but for the broader historical narrative of the region."Challenges Faced by Sikhs in PakistanDr. Satpreet Singh also addressed the challenges faced by the Sikh community in Pakistan, including social and economic difficulties, access to religious sites, and security concerns.Currently, the Sikh population in Pakistan is estimated to be around 15,000 to 20,000 individuals, primarily residing in Lahore, Peshawar, and Nankana Sahib."The Sikh community in Pakistan has demonstrated resilience in preserving their faith and traditions despite various challenges," Dr. Singh stated. "Ensuring their security, equal rights, and religious freedom should be a priority."While acknowledging Pakistan’s constitutional provisions for minority rights, Dr. Singh urged enhanced protections for Sikh citizens, including measures to prevent forced conversions, security enhancements for Sikh religious sites, and stronger policies to preserve Sikh cultural heritage.Urgent Call for International CollaborationDr. Singh concluded the interview with a strong appeal for international collaboration between Sikh organizations, heritage preservationists, and governments."Sikh history belongs to all of humanity. The preservation of our heritage requires a collective effort, including involvement from organizations such as UNESCO, global Sikh institutions, and the Pakistani government," he stated.He also encouraged diaspora Sikhs to actively participate in heritage preservation efforts, through funding restoration projects, raising awareness, and engaging in diplomatic dialogues."Our history cannot be rewritten, but it can be preserved for future generations," Dr. Singh said. "We urge authorities, preservationists, and the Sikh community worldwide to come together in this effort."About Dr. Satpreet SinghDr. Satpreet Singh is a Sikh American leader, historian, and President of Ranjit Nagara USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Sikh heritage and advocating for minority rights. His expertise in Sikh history, leadership, and cultural preservation has made him a recognized voice in international forums.Media ContactRanjit Nagara USA – Sikh Heritage Preservation Initiative📧 Email: info@ranjitnagara.org🌐 Website: www.ranjitnagara.org 📞 Media Inquiries: +1 209-707-7577

