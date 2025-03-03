100 WOMEN IN FINANCE ANNOUNCES REHANA FARRELL AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Seasoned Financial and Nonprofit Leader to Guide 100 Women in Finance’s Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance (“100WF”), a global nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential, has announced the appointment of Rehana Farrell as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 17. Farrell brings a wealth of experience in both financial services and nonprofit leadership, uniquely positioning her to lead 100WF into its next chapter of growth and impact.A 22-year veteran of the financial services industry, Farrell transitioned from finance a decade ago to follow Youth INC ’s founder and scale the organization, demonstrating her ability to drive mission-based initiatives while fostering meaningful partnerships. Prior to her time at Youth INC, Farrell held senior leadership roles at leading financial institutions, including serving as Chief Operating Officer at Cain Hoy Enterprises, a private equity firm she helped spin out of Guggenheim Partners, where she served as Chief Administrative Officer for Guggenheim Investments. Previously, Farrell held multiple global leadership roles at Merrill Lynch, including COO for Wealth Management Solutions, CFO for International Wealth Management, and Head of UHNW Wealth Management Solutions. This distinctive blend of industry expertise and nonprofit leadership aligns seamlessly with 100WF’s vision and strategic objectives.“Rehana’s extensive background in financial services, coupled with her deep commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders, makes her an outstanding choice to lead 100 Women in Finance,” said Lisa Petrelli, Board Chair of 100WF. “Her leadership skills, strategic vision, and passion for our mission will propel the organization to new heights.”“I have admired 100 Women in Finance since its inception in 2001,” said Farrell. “It is an honor to lead this organization that has experienced tremendous organic growth over the past two decades, underscoring the need for a strong community of women to uplift and support each other as we strive to create a true meritocracy in finance.”Farrell will focus on building relationships with corporate partners and mission-aligned organizations to expand opportunities for 100WF members, while continuing to strengthen and grow programming across the organization's three Pillars: Education, Peer Engagement, and Impact. As part of this effort, she will advance 100WF’s Vision 30/40 initiative, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment roles and executive committee positions by 2040. By fostering these collaborations and initiatives, Farrell seeks to position 100WF as a key convener in the industry, driving a more inclusive and connected financial ecosystem.The appointment follows a comprehensive global search conducted with the assistance of executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates in collaboration with the 100WF CEO Search Committee, chaired by Amy Flikerski. The Board extends its gratitude to both teams for their dedicated efforts in identifying a leader who embodies the values and vision of 100WF.100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization’s membership spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver on education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. Guided by Vision 30/40, 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women.org to learn more.

