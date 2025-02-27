Governor Abbott Proclaims March 2025 As Women’s History Month In Texas

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Texas is proud of the many women who have left an indelible mark on our society. From public service and philanthropy to education and entrepreneurship, women have profoundly influenced our daily lives, and we are grateful for their contributions to our state.

Their ingenuity, determination, and faith serve as an example to those who follow in their footsteps. Many risked their fortunes and reputations to build a prosperous future, and their accomplishments are a source of pride.

Women have protected our legacy and forged new paths as entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, artists, and athletes. We honor women such as Jane Long, Angelina Eberly, Clara Driscoll, Adina de Zavala, Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Oveta Culp Hobby, Mary Kay Ash, Ninfa Laurenzo, and Barbara Jordan for their extraordinary gifts to our state.

First celebrated in 1911, International Women’s Day recognizes the role women play in our society. President Carter issued a proclamation in 1980 declaring the first week of March as National Women’s History Week, and Congress officially designated the month of March as Women’s History Month in 1987.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to learn more about the accomplishments of women throughout history as we inspire the next generation of Texas women leaders.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim March 2025 to be

Women’s History Month

in Texas and urge all Texans to observe the occasion with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

In testimony whereof, I have hereunto affixed my signature this the 27th day of February, 2025.

Governor of Texas

View the Governor's proclamation.