Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Oral Reply to Parliamentary Questions on Gaza, 28 February 2025

QUESTION

Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether Singapore has taken a position on the unilateral proposals for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that involve the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza; and (b) if so, what are the key principles underpinning this position.

REPLY

1 Mr Speaker, Singapore has consistently supported the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland of their own. We believe that this is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to this long-standing and tragic Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and that the only path is a negotiated two-state solution, in particular negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis. This principled position is consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

SUPPLEMENTARY QUESTION





Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: Sir, can I ask the Minister if Singapore has sought the US’ clarifications on what it intends to do to follow through with President Trump’s proposal regarding Gaza, and would it seek to reflect the concerns of Singaporeans with the US as well, in this engagement with the US?

REPLY:

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: Mr Speaker, no, we have not been consulted by the US on this specific proposal that President Trump announced some time ago. But our position is clear, I have just stated it just now. In fact, I have stated it repeatedly over the years, and it is an unchanged principled position. Everyone is aware of our position on this.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 FEBRUARY 2025