4Kira4Moms and March for Moms Announce Merger to Strengthen Advocacy for Maternal Health

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Kira4Moms and March for Moms are proud to announce the merger of their organizations, bringing together two leading maternal health organizations to create a united force dedicated to advancing maternal health equity. This transformative collaboration strengthens the shared commitment to ensuring that all mothers—especially Black and Brown mothers who face the most severe maternal health disparities- receive the care, support, resources, and advocacy they deserve.“As our organizations come together under the banner of 4Kira4Moms, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for systemic change and equity in life-saving maternal health policies,” said Gabrielle Albert, Executive Director of 4Kira4Moms. “By solving for the worst maternal health outcomes, we are solving for all mothers. Together, we are stronger, more impactful, and ready to drive the change that mothers in this country desperately need.”As part of this merger, the March for Moms Mpact program will become a flagship initiative under the 4Kira4Moms strategic Advocacy Pillar. This will ensure the continuation of March for Moms' legacy by uplifting and supporting community-based organizations (CBOs) dedicated to improving maternal health. Through this integration, 4Kira4Moms will expand its reach and advocacy efforts, ensuring that grassroots organizations and maternal health champions have the resources and recognition they need to drive meaningful change.“This merger is a testament to the power of collaboration, said Neel Shah, Board Vice President and Co-Founder of March for Moms. “We are proud to see the Mpact program continue under 4Kira4Moms, providing vital support to maternal health advocates and organizations on the front lines. Together, we will push forward policies and solutions that prioritize maternal health, particularly for the most vulnerable mothers in our communities.”Through this merger, a powerful movement will be created that is committed to ending the maternal health crisis in the U.S. By combining advocacy, community support, and policy-driven solutions, the new organization will continue to fight for a future where every mother has access to safe and equitable maternal care. “It is an honor to bring together 4Kira4Moms and March for Moms under one platform to continue the fight for maternal health equity in the U.S. and to propel 4Kira4Moms commitment to zero preventable pregnancy-related deaths by the year 2030, ending the maternal health crisis in the US,” said Charles Johnson, Board President & Founder, 4Kira4Moms, and March for Moms Board Member.For more information about the merger and how to get involved, visit www.4Kira4Moms.com or contact LaTricia Woods at LaTricia@mahoganyxan.com.About 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is a national advocacy organization dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes through policy change, awareness, and support for families affected by maternal mortality. Founded in honor of Kira Johnson, who lost her life due to preventable childbirth complications, the organization works to ensure that no mother dies giving life.About March for MomsMarch for Moms has been a leading advocate for maternal health policy and grassroots engagement, mobilizing communities to push for legislative and systemic changes that prioritize mothers’ well-being. Through its Mpact program, March for Moms has provided essential resources and recognition to community-based organizations fighting for maternal health equity.

