Senate Bill 383 Printer's Number 296

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 296

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

383

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, DUSH,

PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in matters affecting

government units, further providing for limitations on

damages relating to actions against Commonwealth parties and

for limitations on damages relating to actions against local

parties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 8528(b) and 8553(b) and (c)(2)(ii) of

Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended

to read:

§ 8528. Limitations on damages.

* * *

(b) Amount recoverable.--Damages arising from the same cause

of action or transaction or occurrence or series of causes of

action or transactions or occurrences shall not exceed $250,000

in favor of any plaintiff or $1,000,000 in the aggregate[.],

except in cases involving permanent dismemberment or death, in

which case damages arising from the same cause of action or

transaction or occurrence or series of causes of action or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

