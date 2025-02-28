Senate Bill 383 Printer's Number 296
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 296
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
383
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, DUSH,
PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in matters affecting
government units, further providing for limitations on
damages relating to actions against Commonwealth parties and
for limitations on damages relating to actions against local
parties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 8528(b) and 8553(b) and (c)(2)(ii) of
Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended
to read:
§ 8528. Limitations on damages.
* * *
(b) Amount recoverable.--Damages arising from the same cause
of action or transaction or occurrence or series of causes of
action or transactions or occurrences shall not exceed $250,000
in favor of any plaintiff or $1,000,000 in the aggregate[.],
except in cases involving permanent dismemberment or death, in
which case damages arising from the same cause of action or
transaction or occurrence or series of causes of action or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.