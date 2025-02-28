Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 297
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 297
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
327
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,
KANE, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for
automatic certification.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2168. Automatic certification.
* * *
(f) Fort Indiantown Gap police officer certification.--An
installation police officer at Fort Indiantown Gap under 51
Pa.C.S. § 711 (relating to i nstallation of police officers for
Fort Indiantown Gap and other designated Commonwealth military
installations and facilities) shall be eligible to maintain
certification if the installation police officer meets the
following:
(1) Satisfactorily completed the basic educational and
training requirements established under this subchapter.
