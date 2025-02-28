Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 297

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 297 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 327 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, KANE, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 28, 2025 REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 28, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for automatic certification. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 2168. Automatic certification. * * * (f) Fort Indiantown Gap police officer certification.--An installation police officer at Fort Indiantown Gap under 51 Pa.C.S. § 711 (relating to i nstallation of police officers for Fort Indiantown Gap and other designated Commonwealth military installations and facilities) shall be eligible to maintain certification if the installation police officer meets the following: (1) Satisfactorily completed the basic educational and training requirements established under this subchapter. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

