Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 297

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 297

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

327

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,

KANE, STEFANO AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for

automatic certification.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2168 of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2168. Automatic certification.

* * *

(f) Fort Indiantown Gap police officer certification.--An

installation police officer at Fort Indiantown Gap under 51

Pa.C.S. § 711 (relating to i nstallation of police officers for

Fort Indiantown Gap and other designated Commonwealth military

installations and facilities) shall be eligible to maintain

certification if the installation police officer meets the

following:

(1) Satisfactorily completed the basic educational and

training requirements established under this subchapter.

