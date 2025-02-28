Senate Bill 329 Printer's Number 298
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - Disease Control and Prevention as a cause of Lyme disease. The
term includes infection that meets the surveillance criteria
established by the United States Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention and other acute and persistent manifestations of the
infection as determined by a health care practitioner.
"Related tick-borne disease." The presence of signs or
symptoms compatible with infection with bartonella,
babesiosis/piroplasmosis, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky
Mountain spotted fever, rickettsiosis, Powassan or other tick-
transmissible illness or complications related to the
infections. The term does not include Lyme disease.
Section 3. Continuing education requirement.
(a) License renewal.--A licensing board shall require that a
licensee complete at least two hours of continuing education in
the assessment and diagnosis of and treatment options for Lyme
disease and other related tick-borne diseases as a portion of
the total continuing education required for license renewal.
(b) Content.--A licensing board shall establish the content
of continuing medical education required under this section. The
content shall address, at a minimum, the most current, evidence-
based research on tick data and pathogens Statewide, patient
profile and symptom presentation in regards to assessment and
diagnosis, current diagnostic options and current treatment
options and prevention.
(c) Input.--In establishing the content required for
continuing medical education required under this section, the
licensing board shall seek input from persons with knowledge
about Lyme disease or related tick-borne diseases, including
universities involved in the research of Lyme disease and
related tick-borne diseases. To ensure quality and balanced
