Senate Bill 329 Printer's Number 298

Disease Control and Prevention as a cause of Lyme disease. The

term includes infection that meets the surveillance criteria

established by the United States Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention and other acute and persistent manifestations of the

infection as determined by a health care practitioner.

"Related tick-borne disease." The presence of signs or

symptoms compatible with infection with bartonella,

babesiosis/piroplasmosis, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky

Mountain spotted fever, rickettsiosis, Powassan or other tick-

transmissible illness or complications related to the

infections. The term does not include Lyme disease.

Section 3. Continuing education requirement.

(a) License renewal.--A licensing board shall require that a

licensee complete at least two hours of continuing education in

the assessment and diagnosis of and treatment options for Lyme

disease and other related tick-borne diseases as a portion of

the total continuing education required for license renewal.

(b) Content.--A licensing board shall establish the content

of continuing medical education required under this section. The

content shall address, at a minimum, the most current, evidence-

based research on tick data and pathogens Statewide, patient

profile and symptom presentation in regards to assessment and

diagnosis, current diagnostic options and current treatment

options and prevention.

(c) Input.--In establishing the content required for

continuing medical education required under this section, the

licensing board shall seek input from persons with knowledge

about Lyme disease or related tick-borne diseases, including

universities involved in the research of Lyme disease and

related tick-borne diseases. To ensure quality and balanced

20250SB0329PN0298 - 3 -

