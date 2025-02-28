Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 308

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 308

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

362

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, STEFANO AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for false statements, investigations and

penalty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 481(c) and (d) of the act of June 13,

1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are

amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to

read:

Section 481. False Statements; Investigations; Penalty.--* *

*

(a.1) Any person who knowingly and with intent to defraud

produces, uses or traffics in, has control or custody of or

possesses one or more counterfeit access devices that replicates

the payment card information of a person receiving assistance,

commits a crime which shall be graded as provided in subsection

(b.1).

