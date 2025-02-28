Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,787 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 332 Printer's Number 301

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 301

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

332

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, KANE, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND FARRY,

FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special

elections, further providing for general primary and

candidates to be nominated and party officers to be elected.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 603 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,

No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to

read:

Section 603. General Primary; Candidates to Be Nominated and

Party Officers to Be Elected.--(a) There shall be a General

primary preceding each general election which shall be held on

the third Tuesday of May in all even-numbered years, except in

the year of the nomination of a President of the United States,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 332 Printer's Number 301

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more