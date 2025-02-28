Senate Bill 333 Printer's Number 302
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 302
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
333
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MARTIN AND
HUTCHINSON, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled
"An act providing for independent oversight and review of
regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review
Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making
repeals," further providing for definitions, for proposed
regulations and procedures for review and for final-form
regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for
review; providing for regulations deemed withdrawn; further
providing for procedures for subsequent review of disapproved
final-form or final-omitted regulations; and providing for
concurrent resolution required for economically significant
regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,
No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Economically significant regulation." A regulation that, if
