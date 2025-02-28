Senate Bill 328 Printer's Number 304
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - THENCE in and through the said State Street Ramp, South 58
degrees 58 minutes 47 seconds West for a distance of 559.38 feet
to a point on the eastern legal right-of-way line of North
Cameron Street;
THENCE along the eastern legal right-of-way line of North
Cameron Street, North 15 degrees 16 minutes 47 seconds West for
a distance of 81.00 feet to the place of beginning.
Containing 2.857 acres or 124,449 square feet, gross.
(c) Subject to certain matters.--The conveyance shall be
made under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,
servitudes and rights of others, including, but not confined to,
highway rights-of-way, including, without limitation, the right-
of-way for the State Street Bridge, SR 3014, and the right-of-
way for the ramp to 13th Street adjoining such bridge, SR 3028,
streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,
electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and
subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies
vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of
the land or improvements erected thereon.
(d) Prohibited use.--Any conveyance authorized under this
act shall be made under and subject to the condition, which
shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of
the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The
condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be
binding upon the grantee, its successors and assigns. Should the
grantee, its successors or assigns permit any portion of the
property authorized to be conveyed under this section to be used
in violation of this subsection, the title shall immediately
20250SB0328PN0304 - 3 -
