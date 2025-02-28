Senate Bill 328 Printer's Number 304

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - THENCE in and through the said State Street Ramp, South 58

degrees 58 minutes 47 seconds West for a distance of 559.38 feet

to a point on the eastern legal right-of-way line of North

Cameron Street;

THENCE along the eastern legal right-of-way line of North

Cameron Street, North 15 degrees 16 minutes 47 seconds West for

a distance of 81.00 feet to the place of beginning.

Containing 2.857 acres or 124,449 square feet, gross.

(c) Subject to certain matters.--The conveyance shall be

made under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,

servitudes and rights of others, including, but not confined to,

highway rights-of-way, including, without limitation, the right-

of-way for the State Street Bridge, SR 3014, and the right-of-

way for the ramp to 13th Street adjoining such bridge, SR 3028,

streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,

electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and

subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies

vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of

the land or improvements erected thereon.

(d) Prohibited use.--Any conveyance authorized under this

act shall be made under and subject to the condition, which

shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of

the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as

defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any

other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The

condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be

binding upon the grantee, its successors and assigns. Should the

grantee, its successors or assigns permit any portion of the

property authorized to be conveyed under this section to be used

in violation of this subsection, the title shall immediately

