Senate Bill 356 Printer's Number 311
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 311
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
356
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 20, 1919 (P.L.521, No.258), entitled
"An act providing for the imposition and collection of
certain taxes upon the transfer of property passing from a
decedent who was a resident of this Commonwealth at the time
of his death, and of property within this Commonwealth of a
decedent who was a nonresident of the Commonwealth at the
time of his death; defining and taxing transfers made in
contemplation of death; defining as a transfer and taxing the
right of survivorship in property as to which such right
exists; and making it unlawful for any corporation of this
Commonwealth, or national banking association located
therein, to transfer the stock of such corporation or banking
association, standing in the name of any such decedent, until
the tax on the transfer thereof has been paid; and providing
penalties; and citing certain acts for repeal," changing the
rate of commission.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 21 of the act of June 20, 1919 (P.L.521,
No.258), referred to as the Transfer Inheritance Tax Law, is
amended to read:
Section 21. The registers of wills shall, immediately upon
assuming office, file with the Department of Revenue the bond
hereinafter required for the collection of the said tax in the
case of resident decedents. The registers of wills shall pay
