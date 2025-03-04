Three Patents Invented by CEO Dr.Hirotsu Granted Expanding IP Portfolio in Advanced Cancer Detection Field

We are pleased to announce that three distinct patents have been granted. These patents expand our IP portfolio in the advanced cancer detection field.

TOKYO, CHIYODA-KU, JAPAN, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE INC. (Head Office: Tokyo; Representative Director, President, and CEO; Takaaki Hirotsu (Hereinafter referred to as “HIROTSU”)), is pleased to announce that three distinct patents have been officially granted, each naming HIROTSU as the assignee and its founder, Dr. Takaaki Hirotsu , as the inventor. These patents expand HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio in the field of advanced cancer detection using nematode chemotaxis technology.Granted Patents1. Japanese Patent (JP 7625283)・Title: Method for Testing Blood Samples Using Nematode Chemotaxis Behavior・Grant Date: January 24, 2025・Overview: Covers a novel screening approach utilizing nematodes’ natural ability to detect specific chemical signals in blood samples.2. Australian Patent (AU 2018300963)・Title: Cancer Detection Method Using Tissue Sample・Grant Date: January 16, 2025・Overview: Secures HIROTSU’s position in the Oceania region, offering innovative screening solutions aimed at rapid, accurate, and minimally invasive cancer screening.3. European Patent (EP 3839506)・Title: Method for Examining Cancer in Pet Animals・Grant Date: January 14, 2025・Overview: Covers the use of nematode chemotaxis to detect cancer in pets. This newly granted patent provides unitary effect coverage across 18 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovenia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Malta, and Portugal.Significance and ImpactThese newly granted patents reinforce HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE’s leadership in biological diagnostics and enable further development and commercialization of cutting-edge cancer screening methods. By harnessing the power of nematodes, HIROTSU aims to deliver accurate, minimally invasive, and cost-effective solutions to address unmet needs of cancer screening worldwide.■ About “ N-NOSE® A primary cancer screening test that leverages the highly accurate ability of the nematode C. elegans to detect cancer-specific odors. “N-NOSE” is simple, non-invasive, and inexpensive. By simply submitting urine, you can get a whole-body examination of early-stage cancer risks.Official Website: https://lp.n-nose.com/ ■ About “N-NOSEplus Pancreas”“N-NOSEplus Pancreas” uses a "special nematode" genetically engineered from the nematode C. elegans that specifically reacts only to the smell of pancreatic cancer.Related Press Release: https://hbio.jp/news/en/2023/01/20230104/ ■ About “N-NOSEAnimals”We applied “N-NOSE“ technology to our beloved pets and developed “N-NOSEDogs” and “N-NOSECats”. Before “N-NOSEAnimals”, there were not any simple and accessible cancer screening tests for pets. Just like “N-NOSE“ for humans, “N-NOSEAnimals” can easily detect cancer risks only with a drop of urine from both cats and dogs.N-NOSEDogs : https://hbio.jp/news/en/2023/05/cancer-test-for-dogs-n-nose-plus-dogs-service-launch-from-tuesday-may-9/ N-NOSECats : https://hbio.jp/news/en/2023/10/20231012/ ■ About HIROTSU BIO SCIENCEAs a researcher, company CEO Hirotsu saw potential in nematodes’ habit and developed a primary cancer screening test called “N-NOSE”. With this unique technology and talented researchers, we aim to create a world where cancer can be detected early, protecting people’s health and securing a safer future.

