Peer-reviewed review on the real-world data of "N-NOSE" published in an international scientific journal “Biomedicines”

TOKYO, CHIYODA-KU, JAPAN, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE INC. (Head Office: Tokyo; Representative; Takaaki Hirotsu (Hereinafter referred to as “HIROTSU”)), is proud to announce that the international biomedical journal “Biomedicines”, published a peer-reviewed review article* on real-world data showing the effectiveness of “N-NOSE”.N-NOSE Proves Effective for Early Cancer Detection: Real-World Data from Third-Party Medical Institutions. Nakajo N., et al., Biomedicines, 12, 2546 (2024)This review explains the effectiveness and accuracy of “N-NOSE” based on real-world data obtained from independent, multicenter, third-party medical institutions.Main points of the review1. Improvement of cancer detection ratesThe cancer detection rate of PET screening tests triggered by “N-NOSE” was 2.96%compared to conventional PET screening which was 1.31%.2. High positive predictive value (PPV)The apparent PPV of PET/CT, without considering its sensitivity, was 2.09%. However, after adjusting for the sensitivity of PET/CT, the true PPV of “N-NOSE” reached approximately 11.7%. This demonstrates a screening efficiency 14.6 times higher compared to the cancer incidence rate in the general population (approximately 0.8%).This review, based on real-world data from Japan, highlights that the nematode cancer test offers high cost-effectiveness for asymptomatic individuals and holds great potential as a minimally invasive primary cancer screening tool.▼Review the whole article (external and same link as above)*Peer Review“Peer review” refers to the process in which multiple independent third-party experts with an international perspective rigorously evaluate a research paper to determine its suitability for publication before it is released. This process seeks to improve the reliability of the paper through expert scrutiny. It has been a long-established system in the scientific community. A “peer-reviewed paper” is one that has passed through this rigorous and objective evaluation by specialists before being published.■ About HIROTSU BIO SCIENCEAs a researcher, company CEO Hirotsu saw potential in nematodes’ habit and developed a primary cancer screening test called “N-NOSE”. With this unique technology and talented researchers, we aim to create a world where cancer can be detected early, protecting people’s health and securing a safer future.Company Name : HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE INC.Headquarters : 22F New Otani Garden Court, 4-1 Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoRepresentative : Takaaki Hirotsu, CEODate of Establishment : August 2016Main Service : Research, development, and marketing of cancer screenings using nematodes and nematode olfactory sensors.Official Website : https://hbio.jp/en/ ■ About “N-NOSEA primary cancer screening test that leverages the highly accurate ability of the nematode C. elegans to detect cancer-specific odors. “N-NOSE” is simple, non-invasive, and inexpensive. By simply submitting urine, you can get a whole-body examination of early-stage cancer risks.Official Website: https://lp.n-nose.com/ ■ About “N-NOSEplus Pancreas”“N-NOSEplus Pancreas” uses a "special nematode" genetically engineered from the nematode C. elegans that specifically reacts only to the smell of pancreatic cancer.Related Press Release: https://hbio.jp/news/en/2023/01/20230104/ ■ About “N-NOSEAnimals”We applied “N-NOSE“ technology to our beloved pets and developed “N-NOSEDogs” and “N-NOSECats”. Before “N-NOSEAnimals”, there were not any simple and accessible cancer screening tests for pets. Just like “N-NOSE“ for humans, “N-NOSEAnimals” can easily detect cancer risks only with a drop of urine from both cats and dogs.N-NOSEDogs : https://hbio.jp/news/en/2023/05/cancer-test-for-dogs-n-nose-plus-dogs-service-launch-from-tuesday-may-9/ N-NOSECats : https://hbio.jp/news/en/2023/10/20231012/

