CEO Hirotsu Ph.D., selected as a Guest Editor of “Biomedicines” in recognition of “N-NOSE®” technology

TOKYO, CHIYODA-KU, JAPAN, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE INC. (Head Office: Tokyo; Representative; Takaaki Hirotsu (Hereinafter referred to as “HIROTSU”)), is proud to announce that our CEO, Dr. Takaaki Hirotsu, has been selected as a Guest Editor for “Biomedicines”, an international peer-reviewed biomedical journal published monthly online by MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute), one of the world’s largest publishers of open-access articles.The editorial team of “Biomedicines” includes world-renowned authorities and leading researchers. This role involves planning special issues, deciding on the acceptance or rejection of submitted manuscripts. This is a key role in maintaining the journal’s high scientific standards. Selection for the guest editor role is reserved for a select group of top researchers, based on significant research achievements and their broader impact, making it a highly respected and prestigious role academically, socially, and internationally.Our company CEO has previously published numerous papers in top-tier journals, such as “Nature”, “Science”, and their associated journals, particularly in areas of fundamental research, including molecular biology and nematode olfactory analysis. Driven by the mission to enable early cancer detection and alleviate physical and mental burdens, we have been actively engaged in developing innovative diagnostic techniques. Our research has led to numerous publications, as well as presentations and lectures at conferences in Japan and internationally, to raise awareness, expand understanding, and advance the field. These activities and accomplishments have earned us a strong reputation and high trust within the scientific community.＜Editorial contents involving Takaaki Hirotsu＞・2022 - early 2023.“State-of-the-Art Cancer Biology, Biodiagnostics and Therapeutics in Japan”・Early 2023- November 2024“Advanced Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment”・Mid 2024 - early 2025“Advanced Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment: Second Edition”The MDPI company is an academic publishing and open access publisher. The headquarter is in Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America, and Asia, and operates a rigorous peer-review process, strict ethical policies and standards, and journals in a wide range of fields, including medical public health, life sciences, physical sciences, materials sciences, environmental sciences, mathematical informatics, and social sciences. The quality, reputation, and credibility of published articles are high. Many are indexed and included in the world's largest online academic databases, such as Web of ScienceTM*, Scopus, and PubMed.*Supports researchers and the research community (universities and research institutions, national and local governments, private and public research funders, publishers and research-intensive companies) around the world. It supports 95% of the world's top research organizations, both governmental and national, and approximately 20 million researchers in over 7,000 major research organizations worldwide use the information and guides provided to support, conduct, evaluate and plan decisions on research at global, national, institutional and individual levels. (Source: Web of ScienceTM)Together with “N-NOSE”, we are creating a world where cancer can be detected early with our unique technology.We are committed to protecting people's health and future security.■ About HIROTSU BIO SCIENCEAs a researcher, company CEO Hirotsu saw potential in nematodes’ habit and developed a primary cancer screening test called “N-NOSE”. With this unique technology and talented researchers, we aim to create a world where cancer can be detected early, protecting people’s health and securing a safer future.Company Name : HIROTSU BIO SCIENCE INC.Headquarters : 22F New Otani Garden Court, 4-1 Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoRepresentative : Takaaki Hirotsu, CEODate of Establishment : August 2016Main Service : Research, development, and marketing of cancer screenings using nematodes and nematode olfactory sensors.Official Website : https://hbio.jp/en/ ■ About “N-NOSEA primary cancer screening test that leverages the highly accurate ability of the nematode C. elegans to detect cancer-specific odors. “N-NOSE” is simple, non-invasive, and inexpensive. By simply submitting urine, you can get a whole-body examination of early-stage cancer risks.Official Website: https://lp.n-nose.com/

