Westminster Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1000532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1634 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Ridge, Westminster

VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order





ACCUSED: Benjamin Mitchell

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of a no stalking order. Investigation into the report revealed Benjamin Mitchell (57) violated a court ordered no stalking order. Mitchell turned himself into police on 02/25/25 and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

