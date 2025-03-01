Westminster Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000532
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1634 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Ridge, Westminster
VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order
ACCUSED: Benjamin Mitchell
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of a no stalking order. Investigation into the report revealed Benjamin Mitchell (57) violated a court ordered no stalking order. Mitchell turned himself into police on 02/25/25 and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.