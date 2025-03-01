Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of No Stalking Order

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1000532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025 at 1634 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hemlock Ridge, Westminster

VIOLATION: Violation of No Stalking Order


ACCUSED: Benjamin Mitchell                                                

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of a no stalking order. Investigation into the report revealed Benjamin Mitchell (57) violated a court ordered no stalking order. Mitchell turned himself into police on 02/25/25 and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/01/2025 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

