MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in violent offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 12:04 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 3900 block of Langley Court, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was stabbed multiple times by the suspect during a verbal altercation. After assaulting the victim, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 20-year-old Isatou Kah of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault while Armed.

CCN: 24180447

