MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in violent offense that occurred in Northwest.
On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at approximately 12:04 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 3900 block of Langley Court, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was stabbed multiple times by the suspect during a verbal altercation. After assaulting the victim, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Thursday, February 27, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 20-year-old Isatou Kah of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault while Armed.
CCN: 24180447
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.