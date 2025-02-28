Chief Pamela A. Smith Completes Executive Leaders Program at Naval Postgraduate School

MONTEREY, Calif. – On February 27, 2025, Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith completed the Executive Leaders Program at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS).

Smith serves as Chief of Police of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), making her the Chief Executive Officer of the sixth largest police department in the United States. Smith is responsible for all functions of the department and is tasked with ensuring the department upholds its mission to protect the residents and visitors in the District of Columbia.

Wrapping up 2024, Chief Smith led several successful crime reduction initiatives which contributed to a 35% drop in violent crime, 32% decrease in homicides, 48% reduction in carjackings and 39% reduction in robberies in the District of Columbia.

Prior to joining MPD, Smith spent 24 years at the United States Park Police Department (USPP), where she rose from a patrol officer to the first African American female to serve as Chief in the agency's 230-year history.

“The DC Metropolitan Police Department is beyond excited to congratulate Chief Pamela A. Smith on her remarkable achievement graduating from this rigorous executive leadership program,” shared Angela Simpson, MPD Chief People Officer. “Chief Smith has set an amazing leadership standard driving a cultural shift, advocating for personal and professional growth and development, and ensuring all members are valued, seen and heard, and we look forward to her continued leadership impact.”

Throughout a 27-year career in law enforcement, Smith has achieved numerous commendations and awards, from organizations including the National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE), the Women in Federal Law Enforcement Public Service Award, Northeast Region Equal Employment Opportunity Office Recognition of Outstanding Excellence; and the National Council of Negro Women Award for Working Together in Unity. She is a member of several organizations, including the Washington Metro Chapter, National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE). She’s also a sought-after speaker and panelist for many platforms focused on women in law enforcement, leadership, diversity and inclusion, and more.

Smith has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where she was recently inducted into their Sports Hall of Fame for her track and field accomplishments. She has a Graduate Certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia and is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy (Session 265) and FBI National Executive Institute (Session 47).

Throughout the hybrid program, Smith collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges.

The NPS-CHDS students represent a snapshot of the homeland security enterprise, including professionals from the fields of emergency management, education, law enforcement, fire service, homeland security, public health, and city/county government.

