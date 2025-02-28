Over 110 Illegal Immigrants Arrested During Colony Ridge Operation

TEXAS, February 28 - February 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 531,500 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 51,000 criminal arrests, with more than 43,700 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 625 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.

Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: Over 110 Arrested During Colony Ridge Operation



On Tuesday, Governor Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the Trump Administration's homeland security operation with Texas law enforcement at Colony Ridge.



The Governor mentioned that DPS troopers assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations to make 118 arrests during the Colony Ridge operation.



Texas will continue to partner with the Trump Administration in homeland and border security operations.

Governor Abbott: Operation Lone Star Personnel, Border Patrol Defend Border



On Monday, Governor Abbott shared photos on X of DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers patrolling the border alongside Border Patrol agents.



The Governor touted the critical work Texas continues to do to partner with the Trump Administration to secure the border.

WATCH: Migrants Tell DPS Cartels Are Raising Smuggling Price, Illegal Border Crossings Declined



Last weekend, Lieutenant Chris Olivarez took NBC 5's Scott Friedman on a ride along in McAllen, Texas.



DPS troopers who work alongside Border Patrol were able to show that illegal border crossings have reached an all-time low because of President Trump's border polices increasing security at the border.



During the border operations, one detained illegal immigrant explained that cartels have raised their fees for smuggling people across the border. Troopers believe this is because of the declined rate of people trying to cross illegally into the United States.

WATCH: DPS K-9, Handler Locate, Apprehend Illegal Immigrants



On Monday, DPS K-9 Bona and her handler, along with Border Patrol, responded to a camera activation on a private ranch in Uvalde County.



K-9 Bona located four illegal immigrants hiding in the dense brush. The following day, K-9 Bona and her handler conducted a nearly five-mile track on multiple ranches in search of another illegal immigrant from the day prior who was found attempting to conceal himself in the brush.



In total, troopers referred five illegal immigrants from Mexico to Border Patrol.

DPS Seizes $60,000 Worth Of Marijuana In Webb County



On Saturday, DPS seized more than 198 pounds of marijuana during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb County.



During a search of the vehicle, the DPS trooper discovered eight plastic-wrapped bundles of marijuana concealed in the rear seats of the vehicle. The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $60,000.



The driver of the vehicle, Leroy Castillo, 21, of Laredo, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. DPS' Criminal Investigations Division is further investigating this case.



Read the full press release here.



DPS Arrests Criminal Illegal Immigrants After Discharging Firearm In Mission



Last weekend, DPS Special Agents working Operation Lone Star arrested two criminal illegal immigrants from Mexico, including a previously deported felon, in Hidalgo County.



Hugo Alberto Lopez Herrera, 47, attempted to run inside a residence and resisted arrest. Lopez Herrera is a deported felon with a criminal history of illegal entry, drug possession and distribution, and money laundering.



Hugo Alberto Lopez Piedra, 21, grabbed one of the Special Agents to interfere with Lopez Herrera’s apprehension and resisted arrest. Lopez Piedra has a record of driving while intoxicated and drug possession and distribution.



Read full press release here.





Drone Team Helps Texas National Guard, Border Patrol Arrest Two Illegal Immigrants



Earlier this week, a Texas National Guard drone team interdicted two illegal immigrants attempting to cut through a Texas border barrier.



The team was conducting a routine observation-and-report mission along the Rio Grande River when they observed criminal activity on the Texas shoreline. Border Patrol ground units and Texas National Guard roving patrols responded and moved into to the area. The two illegal immigrants attempted to evade arrest, but Border Patrol quickly apprehended them and placed them under arrest for illegally entering the country.



The Texas National Guard technology deployed along the border is a force multiplier that continues to play a crucial role to stop illegal border crossings.



U.S. Customs And Border Protection Train Texas National Guard Soldiers To Enhance Border Security Operations



In a continued effort to strengthen border security, over 300 Texas National Guard soldiers completed specialized training with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) after officials deputized groups of soldiers over the past week. Soldiers will be operating under Title 8 authority, which expands their capabilities to support law enforcement operations along the southern border.



"I believe that we have made an impact not only for the safety of Texas but the entire United States," said Sergeant 1st Class Alfredo Moreno. "We will be able to assist Border Patrol when it comes to arresting, detaining, and even interrogating [illegal immigrants]."



Title 8 outlines the nation’s immigration laws, which governs the legal entry, presence, and removal of illegal immigrants in the United States. Title 8 also provides the framework for border enforcement, deportation procedures, and penalties for illegal entry.

