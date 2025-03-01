One lane closed at South High Street and Kolo Place for night work

Submit Release
KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays due to a single lane closure at the intersection of South High Street (Route 30) and Kolo Place in Wailuku.

One lane in the northbound direction on South High Street will be closed for two nights from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., the next day, from Monday, March 3 through Wednesday, March 5. The closure is necessary for striping and paving work following an emergency sewer line repair in the area on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The southbound lane will remain open and traffic will be alternated.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers. Construction updates will be posted on HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook and X.

