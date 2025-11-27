H-1 westbound ramp and lane closures for graffiti removal Saturday, Dec. 6

Main, News Posted on Nov 26, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing lanes and ramps on the H-1 westbound between the Lunalilo on-ramp and the Palama off-ramp on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for landscape maintenance and graffiti removal.

The lane closures for maintenance will include:

Two right lanes of the H-1 westbound between the Lunalilo on-ramp and the Pali Highway off-ramp

One right lane of the H-1 westbound between the Punchbowl on-ramp and the Palama off-ramp.

The following ramps from and to H-1 west: Lunalilo Avenue on-ramp, Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp, Pali Highway off-ramp, Punchbowl Street on-ramp, School Street off-ramp, School Street on-ramp, Palama Street off05ramp

Digital message boards will be placed to alert road users to the ramp closures. The Dec. 6 closures will be added to roadwork list for Dec. 6 – Dec. 12, which will be posted to the roadwork page https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/ as part of the regular weekly roadwork update.

