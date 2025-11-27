Improvements to close shoulder and one lane on Kula Highway

Main, News Posted on Nov 26, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that work will begin on the traffic signal project at the Kula Highway (Route 37) and Ōmaʻopio Road intersection on Monday, Dec. 1.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 1 the northbound lane at the intersection will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, except state holidays. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Also, the shoulder along the northbound lane at the Kula Highway and Ōmaʻopio Road intersection will be closed 24/7 to allow the work, which is expected to last through October, 2026.

With the shoulder closure, bicyclists may be using the travel lane. The law requires drivers to give the cyclists a 3-foot clearance when passing. The posted construction speed limit through the project is 25 mph.

Lane closure updates are posted weekly on Fridays for the following week at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

The project includes the installation of a traffic signal, highway lighting, guardrail upgrades, left turn storage on Kula Highway, embankment widening and a retaining wall.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

