Kῑlauea Roundabout at the intersection of Kūhiō Highway and Kolo Road is operational

Posted on Nov 26, 2025

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) opened the Kῑlauea Roundabout at the intersection of Kūhiō Highway and Kolo Road on Friday, Nov. 14.

Construction of the Kῑlauea Roundabout began on May 5 with a contract cost of $14.3 M. Full completion of the roundabout is still anticipated by the end of the year. Remaining work includes landscaping, permanent striping and sign installations. Additional work to install traffic counting systems is expected in January 2026.

HDOT thanks the Kῑlauea community for its patience during the construction and traffic modifications.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when approaching a roundabout. They should yield to pedestrians using the crosswalks, ensure it is safe to enter the roundabout, travel in a counterclockwise direction, then signal appropriately before exiting the roundabout. More information, including instructional videos, can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/

