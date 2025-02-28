U.S. Chamber of Commerce Applauds Momentum Toward a U.S.-UK Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marjorie Chorlins, Senior Vice President for Europe at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement in response to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House:

“The U.S. business community is encouraged by the strong signals coming out of yesterday’s White House meeting. President Trump and Prime Minister Starmer’s commitment to a new economic framework is exactly the kind of forward-looking leadership that will drive growth, innovation, and job creation on both sides of the Atlantic.”

“We are at a pivotal moment. The UK is the single largest investor in the U.S., and our bilateral economic ties support millions of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. A next-generation trade deal—one reducing barriers, fostering collaboration in cutting-edge industries, and ensuring our businesses remain globally competitive—is the logical next step. The U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-UK Business Council stands ready to support efforts to turn this vision into reality.”

“That’s why we strongly applaud the introduction of the Undertaking Negotiations on Investment and Trade for Economic Dynamism (UNITED) Act by Senators Chris Coons and Jerry Moran and Representatives Adrian Smith and Jim Himes. This legislation sends a clear, bipartisan signal that Congress is committed to re-engaging with the UK on a modernized trade agreement.”

“Now is the time to seize the opportunity. We urge the administration to move quickly and work with the UK to formalize a framework that delivers tangible benefits for businesses and consumers in both nations.”