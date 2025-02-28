California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Responds to February 28th Economic Blackout Boycott

Sharifah Hardie outlines her bold economic vision for California, focusing on business creation & innovation in response to the February 28th economic blackout.

In times of uncertainty, we must focus on the future.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie addresses the February 28th economic blackout, calling it a "crucial moment for Californians" to focus on the state’s future. As a passionate advocate for economic reform and business innovation, Sharifah Hardie is committed to ensuring that California’s economy thrives. Hardie’s vision centers around business creation as the key driver to overcome short-term challenges and build long-term prosperity for all Californians.“While some may have paused purchases due to the economic blackout for a day, the harsh reality is that business creation and economic innovation must continue to move forward,” said Sharifah Hardie. “California must create jobs, reduce regulatory burdens, and foster an environment where entrepreneurs and small businesses can thrive.”Business Creation: The Path to Economic ResilienceSharifah Hardie believes that small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of California’s economy. Despite the current economic pressures, Hardie’s plan emphasizes that innovation, job creation, and economic growth should never slow down. The candidate is committed to reducing bureaucratic red tape and cutting taxes for small business owners to empower them to hire more workers, invest in new technologies, and stimulate local economies.Hardie’s plan for economic recovery includes offering financial incentives for new businesses, creating state-supported business incubators, and ensuring access to capital for entrepreneurs who need the resources to grow. By focusing on business creation, Hardie believes that California can emerge stronger than ever from the economic challenges it faces today.A Clear Path ForwardSharifah Hardie’s economic vision is centered around the idea that California can’t afford to wait for a full recovery—business creation and entrepreneurship must take center stage. As Governor, Hardie will implement a multi-faceted approach that includes:Reducing Regulatory Barriers: Cutting unnecessary red tape to make it easier to start and grow businesses in California.Tax Relief for Small Businesses: Offering tax breaks to encourage small business owners to hire more workers, invest in innovation, and keep prices low for consumers.Financial Support for Startups: Launching statewide business incubators and providing access to funding for startups in key industries such as clean energy, technology, and manufacturing.Job Creation Initiatives: Partnering with local governments and businesses to create well-paying jobs in high-growth sectors and reducing unemployment.“Business creation isn’t just a solution for today—it’s an investment in the future of California,” added Hardie. “As Governor, I’ll ensure that California remains the best place to start and grow a business, even during challenging times.”The Time for Action Is NowSharifah Hardie’s commitment to business creation and economic prosperity reflects her belief that California’s future lies in the hands of its entrepreneurs and workforce. In light of the February 28th economic blackout, Hardie is calling on all Californians to support pro-business policies that will keep California competitive in the global market and create opportunities for the next generation of workers and business owners.“California’s strength has always been its ability to innovate and adapt,” Hardie concluded. “This is a time for bold action. We must create an environment where businesses can thrive, workers can succeed, and families can live the California Dream. Together, we can make this vision a reality.”About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a candidate for Governor of California, committed to economic reform, job creation, and business empowerment. Hardie believes in simplifying government processes, cutting through the red tape that hinders progress, and fostering a thriving economy where every Californian has access to stable jobs and opportunities for success.For more information, to schedule an interview, or to donate to Sharifah Hardie’s campaign, visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com Contact:Phone: 562-822-0965Email: info@SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

