Next UDC Citizens’ Academy Announced

The Utah Department of Corrections is accepting applications for the Second Annual Citizens’ Academy, running from August to October 2025.

Applications will be accepted beginning March 1, 2025. Interested parties have until June 1, 2025 to apply.

The comprehensive 10-week program is designed to increase the public’s knowledge of the various divisions within the Utah Department of Corrections. Instruction will cover a variety of topics each week, including facility tours, lectures, and hands-on training. See this flyer for details.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background check. Those with felony convictions will not be permitted to attend. An application can be found here.

For more information or to submit an application, contact Esekia “Skee” Afatasi at  [email protected].

