California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Launches Statewide Listening Tour

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , a passionate advocate for economic reform and a candidate for Governor of California, is proud to announce the launch of her California Governor Listening Tour. This statewide tour is an opportunity for Sharifah Hardie to hear directly from Californians and discuss the issues that matter most, such as creating a future where every resident has access to stable, well-paying jobs, a thriving economy, and the opportunity to live the American Dream.As a candidate, Sharifah Hardie is committed to reducing government bureaucracy and cutting through the red tape that stands in the way of progress. She believes in simplifying processes to ensure that Californians can more easily access the resources and support they need, without the burden of navigating a complicated system. By streamlining these processes, Sharifah Hardie aims to help working families achieve economic prosperity, reduce dependence on the gig economy, and ensure that every person has the chance to earn a living wage.Listening Tour Details: Connecting with Californians Across the StateThroughout her Listening Tour, Sharifah Hardie will meet with communities large and small to hear firsthand about the struggles and aspirations of California residents. This tour will be a platform for open, honest conversations about how to address pressing issues like job creation, affordable housing, and reducing inflation. Sharifah Hardie believes that bringing corporations back to California is essential for revitalizing the state's job market, helping individuals and families achieve financial security and reach their full potential.Sharifah Hardie on Inflation and Financial ReliefAs part of her economic vision, Sharifah Hardie is committed to cutting gas prices and reducing inflation to alleviate the financial burden on American families. By addressing the root causes of inflation and implementing strategic economic reforms, Sharifah Hardie aims to stabilize prices for everyday goods, helping families stretch their budgets further and live with greater financial security.Get Involved: Join the ConversationSharifah Hardie wants Californians to have a direct hand in shaping the future of the state. Throughout the Listening Tour, she will host town hall meetings, community forums, and open discussions to engage with residents on everything from economic policy to education reform.How to Invite Sharifah Hardie to Your CommunityIf you want Sharifah Hardie to visit your community, you can help make it happen! Visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com to Contact Sharifah Hardie and add your neighborhood as a Listening Tour stop. Whether it’s a small town or a bustling city, Sharifah Hardie is committed to engaging with Californians across the state to hear their concerns and develop actionable solutions that work for everyone.Get Involved and Support the CampaignSharifah Hardie’s campaign is driven by the people of California, and there are many ways to get involved. Whether by making a donation to support the campaign or volunteering to help spread the word, every contribution plays a critical role in building this grassroots movement.To donate or get involved visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com . Join Sharifah Hardie in the fight for a better, more prosperous California.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a leader committed to empowering individuals, promoting economic justice, and strengthening families. Sharifah Hardie believes that every American deserves the opportunity to live the American Dream, which includes access to stable jobs, affordable living, and the chance to start a business. Sharifah Hardie is deeply committed to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting small business owners—empowering them with the tools, resources, and financial literacy they need to succeed. Sharifah Hardie's leadership is rooted in her belief in the power of community, the value of work, and the importance of living out her faith, as expressed in Matthew 22:37–39: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview, please contact 562-822-0965 or email info@SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

