Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police News Release

(EDEN, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a crash in Wicomico County on Wednesday that claimed the life of a four-year-old girl.

The victim was identified as Kinsley Parks, of Crisfield, Maryland. Parks was pronounced deceased on Thursday by medical personnel at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware.

Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2025, to a report of a two-car crash on Route 13 and Stockyard Road in Eden, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by the child’s father, Jalen Scott Evans, 30, of Crisfield, crashed while attempting to make a left from northbound Route 13 to Stockyard Road.

A 2020 Mazda 3, driven by Ricky Leslie Lavere Jr., 45, of Crisfield, struck the Hyundai while traveling south on Route 13. The preliminary report indicates the Mazda struck the rear passenger side of the Hyundai. Police believe Parks was secured in a child safety seat.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to the scene and airlifted Parks to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland. Her father was transported by Allen Volunteer Fire Co. ambulance also to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Allen Volunteer Fire Co. assisted with road closures. Roads were closed for about four hours. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov



