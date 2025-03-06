TravelAbility Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Industry Veteran Staci Mellman as Strategic Advisor

Former CMO of VISIT FLORIDA and Brand USA to Advise TravelAbility on Expanding Its Impact and Unlocking the Commercial Opportunity of Accessible Travel

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility, a leading organization dedicated to enhancing travel experiences for individuals with disabilities, is proud to announce the appointment of Staci Mellman as a strategic advisor and Advisory Board member. Mellman will focus on expanding the organization’s reach across the U.S. and enhancing its brand visibility among destination marketing organizations (DMOs), travel professionals, and businesses.

With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Mellman previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at both Brand USA and VISIT FLORIDA, where she led groundbreaking initiatives to make travel marketing more inclusive, authentic, and accessible. She spearheaded efforts to expand accessibility across Florida, creating inclusive content series and advertising campaigns—one of which was recognized by AdWeek as a Top 10 Accessible Brand Campaign of 2020.

Accessibility: A Strategic Growth Driver for Travel & Tourism

Accessible travel is not just a corporate social responsibility initiative—it is a major commercial opportunity for destinations and travel businesses.

The global accessible travel market represents an estimated $58 billion in annual spending, with travelers with disabilities often traveling with family or caregivers, increasing their per-trip economic impact. In the U.S. alone, the Baby Boomer generation—expected to reach 70 million people aged 65 and older by 2030—is actively redefining travel, creating a high-spending segment that values comfort, ease of mobility, and seamless experiences.

During her tenure at VISIT FLORIDA, Mellman championed the state’s position as a leader in accessible tourism, leveraging inclusion as a strategic advantage. By prioritizing accessibility in marketing, infrastructure, and visitor services, Florida not only expanded its visitor base but also strengthened its brand appeal among multigenerational travelers, seniors, and families traveling with disabilities—a lucrative segment with high repeat visitation rates.

Mellman’s expertise will now help TravelAbility collaborate with DMOs, travel brands, and hospitality businesses to unlock the economic potential of accessible travel, offering strategic guidance on product development, inclusive marketing, and workforce training.

"I have always believed that travel is a fundamental experience that should be accessible to everyone, regardless of ability," said Mellman. "By working with TravelAbility, I hope to help travel brands and destinations better connect with and serve travelers of all abilities. Travel is not just about seeing new places—it’s about ensuring that every person, regardless of mobility, age, or cognitive ability, has the opportunity to experience the joy of travel. The business case for accessibility is undeniable, and I look forward to helping the industry tap into this immense opportunity.”

Strengthening the Future of Accessible Travel

TravelAbility remains dedicated to bridging the gap between the travel industry and the disability community. With the appointment of Staci Mellman, alongside its expansive travel expert advisory board, the organization is poised to help DMOs and travel businesses harness the commercial power of inclusive travel, ensuring destinations are well-positioned to welcome travelers of all abilities.

"Staci is genuinely one of the most inspiring and creative individuals I've had the pleasure of working with over the past six years," said Jake Steinman, Founder of TravelAbility. "Her passion for data was matched only by her commitment to excellence. As the leader of VISIT FLORIDA, she saw the strategic opportunity in reaching travelers with disabilities, spearheading numerous campaigns that highlighted the diverse experiences of individuals with disabilities. Her goal was clear: to make Florida the most accessible state in the country. We’re honored to have her as part of our advisory board, and we know her expertise will drive meaningful change in our industry."

For more information on TravelAbility’s initiatives, visit https://travelability.net/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.