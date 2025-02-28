Champion Pizza Triumphs Over Frank Pepe’s in Fox 5 News’ Good Night New York Competition

Champion Pizza - Now Voted The Number One Pizza in New York!

I am so proud of what I have built with Champion Pizza and now being able to share the journey in my new children’s book.” — - Hakki Akdeniz, Owner, Champion Pizza

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champion Pizza has officially solidified its status as the best in the business, earning a perfect 10/10 rating in a recent segment on Good Night New York. In a battle against the legendary Frank Pepe’s from New Haven, CT the show’s hosts crowned Champion Pizza the winner, giving Pepe’s a respectable 7.9/10.

Champion Pizza, known for its signature Grandma’s pizza, fresh ingredients, and dedication to excellence, has been a staple in New York’s pizza scene. With multiple locations and a strong community presence, the brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots, which is delivering an unmatched pizza experience.

Founded by world-renowned pizza acrobat Hakki Akdeniz, Champion Pizza is dedicated to serving high-quality, handcrafted pizzas made with the freshest ingredients. With a commitment to excellence, community, and customer satisfaction, Champion Pizza has become a beloved name in New York and beyond. Akdeniz’s passion for giving back is woven into the fabric of the company, with ongoing efforts to support the homeless and provide meals to those in need.

Hakki Akdeniz, the founder of Champion Pizza, is a self-made entrepreneur, world champion in pizza acrobatics, and a beloved community figure. Born in a small Turkish village, he worked from a young age to support his family before learning the art of pizza-making in Montreal. Arriving in New York with just a one-way ticket, he faced homelessness but persevered, working tirelessly to build his dream.

Today, Hakki owns multiple pizzerias and has been featured on TV, in newspapers, and on magazine covers. Beyond his success, he is dedicated to giving back, feeding the homeless weekly through PCNY in the Streets and The Bowery Mission. Akdeniz's journey from hardship to success is a testament to resilience, generosity, and the power of never giving up.

More Than Just Pizza: A Commitment to Giving Back

Beyond serving award-winning pizza, Hakki Akdeniz has made it his mission to serve the community. For over ten years, he has worked tirelessly to feed hundreds of homeless individuals every week. Akdeniz and his team personally deliver boxes of pizza to local shelters, ensuring that those in need receive a hot meal and a moment of dignity.

His journey in community service began with The Bowery Mission, and since then, he has expanded his outreach, enlisting volunteers to assist in donating pizzas and a portion of sales to support shelters across the city. His dedication to helping others is an integral part of Champion Pizza’s mission, proving that success is not just measured in ratings, but in impact.

New Children’s Book: Homeless Not Helpless

Adding to his legacy of inspiration, Hakki Akdeniz has just released a children’s book titled Homeless Not Helpless. This book tells the incredible true story of Hakki’s rise from poverty and homelessness to becoming a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The book is designed to inspire children from all backgrounds, teaching them that no matter where they come from, success is possible. Hakki recalls that as a child, his family encouraged him to strive for better, instilling in him the power of belief. Now, he seeks to pass that encouragement on to children everywhere.

For more information on Homeless Not Helpless and how to get a copy, visit: https://lightswitchlearning.com/product/homeless-not-helpless/

