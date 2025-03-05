Snacking Leader SNAX-Sational Brands and D’Amelio Brands Announce Groundbreaking Licensing Agreement for Be Happy Snacks

D'Amelio Family - Be Happy Snacks Dixie D'Amelio - Be Happy Snacks

Be Happy Snacks To Exhibit During Natural Products Expo West at Booth# N2207 in the North Hall at Anaheim Convention Center March 5-7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand collective, inclusive of Cookie Pop, Cereal Pop, Candy Pop and the recently launched PB&J Pop, officially expands portfolio offerings with groundbreaking new licensing agreement, aiming to further innovate the snacking aisle with D ‘Amelio Brands’ Be Happy Snacks.

SNAX-Sational Brands, known as an established leader in the sweet and savory snack industry, and the D’Amelio family - often referred to as the ‘First Family of Tik Tok’ with over a half billion followers across social media platforms - has captivated a wide audience with some of today’s most exciting consumer products.

This licensing agreement positions SNAX-Sational as the exclusive licensing partner for Be Happy Snacks, a beloved popcorn brand created by the D’Amelio family, known for its better-for-you ingredients, irresistible flavors and uplifting branding.

The brand will be exhibiting at the annual Expo West Natural Products trade show taking place in Anaheim March 5-7, 2025, with the D’Amelio family making a special appearance at the booth on March 6th from 12-3pm. The booth is located in North Hall, #N2207.

“This strategic partnership combines the D’Amelio family’s significant fan-base of loyal social media followers with SNAX-Sational’s industry leading expertise in the ‘Ready-To-Eat’ popcorn space. The collaboration will expand Be Happy’s market penetration across major retailers both domestically and internationally, with their delicious, feel good snacks within consumers' reach of desire. The initial commercial response of this partnership has been a watershed moment for both of our companies, and we truly envision Be Happy as a Global Brand.” - Mike Hagan, CEO, SNAX-Sational Brands

Adds Marc D’Amelio, CEO of D’Amelio Brands, “The D'Amelio family has always been passionate about creating products that bring happiness to people's lives, and Be Happy Snacks is a natural extension of that mission. We are thrilled to partner with SNAX-Sational Brands, whose proven track record in the snacking industry and innovative approach to product development make them the ideal partner to help us take Be Happy Snacks to the next level.”

“As the Founder and Creator of Cookie Pop and Candy Pop, and Chief Innovation Officer of SNAX-Sational Brands, I am thrilled to announce our collaboration with the D’Amelio family and Be Happy snacks. This represents an exciting moment for SNAX-Sational Brands as we join forces with one of the most influential families in the digital space to create and distribute an incredible new snack line,” states SNAX-Sational Brands LLC Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Frank Florio. Further adding, “I look forward to delivering a fantastic product and creating new Be Happy snack products that all snack lovers everywhere, can enjoy.

As part of the transition to a licensing model, SNAX-Sational Brands will oversee the production, distribution, and expansion of Be Happy Snacks. However, the D’Amelio family will remain closely involved in the brand’s marketing and storytelling efforts throughout 2025 and for the duration of the licensing partnership.

Follow the brand on social media @behappysnacksco and visit them online at www.behappysnacks.com

About SNAX-Sational Brands:

SNAX-Sational Brands Group is the leader in the sweet and savory snack industry, with its premiere brands Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, and Cereal Pop. The better-for-you snack is made 100% in the U.S., low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The line has garnered attention from celebrities and media alike, with flavors such as Cookie Pop OREO® and NUTTER BUTTER®, Candy Pop M&M Mini’s®, Snickers®, TWIX®, and Butterfinger®; and Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles. http://snaxsationalbrands.com/

About PB&J Pop, Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop:

SNAX-Sational Brands’ signature lineup — COOKIE POP, CANDY POP, CEREAL POP, and the newest PB&J POP — continues to lead in innovative popcorn snacks by combining ready-to-eat popcorn with America’s favorite cookies and candies. Made entirely in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, low sodium, and just 150 calories per serving, these better-for-you snacks were named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and are beloved by fans, media, and celebrities alike, including Cardi B, Lance Bass, David Dobrik, Glen Powell, Joey King, Victoria Justice, Kourtney Kardashian, Mario Lopez, Kevin Hart, Lucy Hale, and many more.

About D'Amelio Brands:

D'Amelio Brands, founded in 2022, leverages the family's unparalleled marketing expertise and deep connection with fans worldwide to create authentic, accessible products across fashion, beauty, CPG, and lifestyle. By bringing everything under one roof, the company enables each family member to be fully immersed in product development. Focused on passion-driven innovation, D'Amelio Brands incubates and develops ideas, concepts, and products—ensuring full ownership alongside their investors.

About Be Happy Snacks:

Be Happy Snacks, founded by the D’Amelio family, is a better-for-you snack brand designed to spark joy, flavor, and togetherness in every bite. Born from their love for creativity and passion for bringing people together, Be Happy Snacks delivers fun, flavor-blasted options made with high-quality ingredients to satisfy cravings while fitting into any lifestyle. Rooted in authenticity and accessibility, the brand reflects the D’Amelios’ commitment to creating products they truly love and believe in—making mindful snacking easier, more enjoyable, and undeniably delicious.

