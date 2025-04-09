Vital Red Light Named Tech Innovator of The Year at 2025 NEW YOU Awards Cementing Its Leadership in Red Light Therapy

The 'Tech Innovator of the Year' award recognized Vital Red Light’s revolutionary advancements in red and near-infrared light therapy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a resounding recognition of innovation and excellence, Vital Red Light has been honored with the Tech Innovator of the Year award at the prestigious NEW YOU Awards 2025, which took place March 29th, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Celebrated as the ultimate awards ceremony in beauty and wellness, the event held at the beautiful and environmentally friendly 1Hotel South Beach brought together leading brands, influencers, retailers and entrepreneurs across beauty, health and wellness for an afternoon of groundbreaking revelations and industry-defining achievements.

This year’s NEW YOU Awards spotlighted the most influential brands reshaping the future of beauty and wellness. Among the evening’s most anticipated honors, the Tech Innovator of the Year award recognized Vital Red Light’s revolutionary advancements in red and near-infrared light therapy—a game-changing technology that is redefining at-home skincare, recovery, and overall wellness. As one of the Editor’s Choice Award Winners for 2025, Vital Red Light further emerges as an established leader in red light therapy and the way it continues to shape the beauty and wellness industry.

Vital Red Light harnesses the clinically supported benefits of red and near-infrared light to optimize cellular function, reduce inflammation, and promote recovery. Trusted by elite athletes, wellness experts, and everyday health enthusiasts, Vital Red Light’s devices bring the power of clinical-grade light therapy into the comfort of your home.

Vital Red Light announces new ownership for 2025, with Andrew Hasty taking over the company as CEO. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation through the introduction of new products and a scheduled roll out of red light technology sure to impress, 2025 will be a significant, game-changing and revolutionary year for Vital Red Light.

"It’s an incredible honor to be recognized as Tech Innovator of the Year by the NEW YOU Beauty Awards. At Vital Red Light, our mission has always been to harness the power of light therapy to enhance health and well-being. This award is a testament to the impact of our technology and the growing awareness of red light’s benefits." – Andrew Hasty, CEO of Vital Red Light

With a growing customer base of over 24,000 satisfied users and an outstanding 4.96/5 average rating, Vital Red Light has cemented its reputation as a leader in the light therapy space. Backed by research and trusted by professionals, Vital Red Light offers three core products to meet a variety of health and wellness needs:

-Vital Charge – A compact, handheld red light therapy device designed for on-the-go use.

-Vital Pro – A powerful targeted therapy solution for muscle recovery and skin health.

-Vital Elite – A full-body light therapy panel for maximum benefits.

“As the new owner and CEO of Vital Red Light, I am thrilled to lead this brand into its next chapter. Our goal is to continue making cutting-edge, research-backed light therapy accessible to everyone looking to optimize their health and well-being,” - Vital Red Light CEO and Owner, Andrew Hasty

Upcoming Product Introductions:

Vital Red Light is expanding its product line with cutting-edge innovations to further enhance wellness and recovery:

-Elite 2.0 – A next-generation red light therapy device featuring a sleek touch screen and wireless controller for seamless operation.

The Elite 2.0 offers nine wavelengths and maintains the same advanced features as the Pro 2.0 but in a larger panel size.

-Pro 2.0 – A compact yet powerful version of the Elite 2.0, featuring the same cutting-edge technology, nine wavelengths, and advanced features in a smaller panel design. Ideal for those seeking the benefits of red light therapy in a more space-efficient form.

-Guasha – Launching in late May after years of development, this innovative portable red light therapy tool is designed for convenience and effectiveness. It features a two-hour charge, a wireless charging pad, and a recommended usage time of 5-10 minutes per session. With integrated red light therapy, Guasha is set to revolutionize the space, offering enhanced benefits for skin health, circulation, and muscle recovery.

Award-Winning Technology, Clinically Proven Benefits

-Each Vital Red Light product is backed by advanced photobiomodulation science, utilizing specific wavelengths to target various health and wellness concerns:

-Red Light (630 nm, 660 nm, 670 nm): Enhances skin rejuvenation, reduces wrinkles, promotes muscle and cellular regeneration, boosts collagen production, supports wound healing, reduces inflammation, and improves eye health.

-Near-Infrared Light (810 nm, 830 nm, 850 nm): Supports cognitive function, nerve repair, chronic pain relief, muscle recovery, and enhanced circulation.

-Yellow Light (590 nm): Promotes circulation and lymphatic drainage, reduces inflammation, enhances skin rejuvenation, diminishes redness, and accelerates wound healing.

-Blue Light (480 nm): Targets acne-causing bacteria, reduces skin redness and inflammation, minimizes excess oil production, improves skin clarity, and reduces acne scarring.

-Cognitive Enhancement Therapy (1060 nm): Aids memory function, motor skills, and cognitive processing.

-Fat Loss Therapy (590 nm, 1060 nm): Supports fat metabolism and the breakdown of fat cells for enhanced body contouring.

About Vital Red Light

Vital Red Light is a leading wellness technology brand focused on making medical-grade red and near-infrared light therapy accessible to all. The company’s innovative devices empower individuals to take control of their health by offering a non-invasive solution for skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, pain relief, and overall well-being. Vital Red Light’s products stimulate. Follow on social @vitalredlight and visit online at www.vitalredlight.com

About The NEW YOU Awards

The 10th Annual NEW YOU Awards reaffirmed its place as South Florida’s most anticipated beauty industry event. This year’s two-day celebration featured a VIP welcome reception at the W Hotel, South Beach, and culminated in an exciting awards ceremony at the 1 Hotel Miami Beach. The event recognized beauty pioneers, entrepreneurs, and influencers for their outstanding contributions to the health and beauty industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

