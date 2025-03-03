Pipe17 Unveils Spring Release with new AI Powered Capabilities and Network Connections

Customer wins with major brands like Allbirds and 3PLs like Cirro, highlight growing appeal of order operations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17, the leading provider of unified order operations solutions for brands, retailers, manufacturers and 3PLs, today announced a wave of AI product enhancements and new members of its ever-expanding network of selling channels, back office systems of record, and fulfillment channels.Additionally, the company is publicizing several recent customer wins, underscoring the growing demand for alternatives to traditional Order Management Systems sellers have relied on to support their omnichannel businesses.Mo Afshar, co-founder and CEO, “Recent customer wins, like Allbirds, are further validation that our mission to simplify order operations is successfully challenging status quo approaches to order management. We are constantly hearing from sellers and 3PLs, ‘We need better order management to run our businesses but would rather not have to deal with an order management system.’ More and more businesses are realizing that focusing on order operations with Pipe17 is the answer.”Network Support for Shopify B2B, TEMU, Shein, FedEx and othersAs part of its continued commitment to helping brands sell wherever their customers shop, Pipe17 has added many significant partners to its network of 300+ selling and fulfillment channels and back office applications.Pipe17’s network now supports Shopify’s new B2B Commerce Platform , enabling Shopify merchants to run their DTC and B2B order operations together and take advantage of Pipe17’s AI-powered order orchestration to improve profit margins and customer satisfaction.Pipe17 has also added TEMU and Shein to its network, enabling seamless order flow and inventory synchronization between these rapidly growing marketplaces and a seller’s other channels and applications. Launched in September 2022, Temu has seen explosive GMV growth, reaching an estimated $70.8 billion in 2024, surpassing 2023's $18 billion and even surpassing Amazon in Monthly Active Users (MAUs). Similarly, Shein's Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) surged to $45 billion in 2023, a significant increase from $30 billion the previous year.Pipe17 adds partners to its network on a near daily basis. Other recent network additions include UPS Capital, NetSuite B2B, FullCircle, Mabang, Acenda, Shopify Fulfillment Service, Shopbop EDI, and Salesforce Service Cloud.Pipe17’s network provides sellers with cross-application interoperability without the need for developers or IT support. Users can set up connections between channels and applications using a simple interface.Using AI to Manage Orders and InventoryIn April 2024, Pipe17 launched Pippen, the AI Agent for Order Operations . Trained on Pipe17’s canonical commerce data model and order operations best practices, Pippen helps users increase operational efficiency, enhance data-driven decision making and eliminate errors and manual work.New Pippen capabilities and enhancements help merchants locate and manage products across multiple warehouses and surface exactly what they’re looking for—with precision and speed. More information can be found in Pipe17’s recent blog post on AI Order Filtering Pipe17 has also made numerous improvements based on user feedback, to ensure enterprise readiness and usability to Workflow Automation (e.g. support for shipping request and fulfillment automation), Smart Inventory Management (e.g. ability to increase inventory only during safe hours), SKU Management (e.g. dedicated SKU Mapping page), Exception Management (e.g. custom exception categories), Administration (e.g. custom user roles with granular access controls).New Customer WinsPipe17 is excited to announce it has begun working with several notable brands and businesses this quarter, showcasing the company’s breadth of support across different segments of ecommerce:*Thursday Boots – A direct-to-consumer footwear brand known for high-quality craftsmanship, comfort, and versatility. Thursday Boots combines timeless designs with a commitment to ethical manufacturing.*Dude Wipes – A widely recognized consumer brand dedicated to personal hygiene products for men that has grown to more than $200M GMV.*Allbirds – A sustainability-focused footwear and apparel brand, famous for its eco-friendly materials and minimalist style.*Archipelago Companies – A brand holding company focused on investing in and building high-integrity consumer lifestyle brands. Notable brands include OluKai, premium footwear, headwear provider Melin and travel-tailored gear brand, Roark.*Cirro – A large 3PL partner that helps brands and retailers manage their inventory and fulfillment across channels. Pipe17’s flexible, cloud-based platform enables Cirro to support multiple clients with a unified view of orders, inventory, and logistics.About Pipe17Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fastest and easiest way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment across DTC, B2B, and Retail. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order operations solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at Pipe17.com.

