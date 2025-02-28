I-90 Vantage Bridge deck replacement resumes

VANTAGE – Work to replace the Interstate 90 Vantage Bridge deck is underway for a second construction season. Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are replacing the surface of the bridge that was last upgraded in 1992.

Starting March 3, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction around-the-clock, seven days a week with reduced speeds and a 9-foot width restriction.

Prepare for summer travel season

Travelers will experience long delays as traffic volumes increase during the warmer months and during events at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Historically, the longest delays occur eastbound on Fridays and westbound on Sundays. To avoid congestion and longer travel times, alternate routes are encouraged. Drivers may choose to use detour routes up north near Wenatchee, or down south near the Tri Cities to bypass the construction area. Due to limited road capacity, Vantage Highway is not a recommended detour.

Important dates to note:

Work on the bridge will pause from May 23 to July 8 to accommodate the busy travel season between Memorial Day and Independence Day. During this time, travelers on the bridge will have access to the full two lanes in both direction with an occasional single-lane closure.

Following the holiday work pause, travel lanes will again reduce to one lane in each direction around-the-clock starting Tuesday, July 8.

Ramp meters will assist drivers during high-volume traffic times. Ramp meters control how quickly vehicles enter the freeway, reducing collisions and travel time.

Repair work on the Vantage Bridge began in spring 2024. The completion of the project is scheduled for 2028.