Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Hosts Networking and Business Growth Event on March 29, 2025

Join local entrepreneurs and industry leaders on March 29 to connect, collaborate, and grow at the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce business event.

This event is an opportunity to empower local businesses, foster collaboration, and create lasting partnerships that drive growth and success in our community."” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) will host the “Building Bridges: Celebrating Innovation and Community” event on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Sports Basement, 3rd Floor, located at 2100 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815.This event will bring together local business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore how innovation and collaboration drive business growth and success. The event is designed to provide valuable opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing, and community empowerment.Event Highlights Include:Keynote Speakers: Hear from influential business leaders and innovators who are shaping industries and driving change.Workshops and Discussions: Participate in discussions on how innovation in business, technology, and entrepreneurship can fuel community development and business success.Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to expand your network and forge meaningful partnerships.Vendor Marketplace: Discover local businesses and support entrepreneurs by browsing a curated selection of vendors offering innovative products and services.Ways to Participate:Presentations: Business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to share their expertise through presentations or workshops focused on business growth, innovation, and technology.Workshops: Industry leaders will have the opportunity to host sessions that offer valuable insights into business development and strategies for success.Vendors: Local businesses are encouraged to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience of professionals and potential partners.Sponsors: Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies and organizations looking to support local entrepreneurs and increase their brand visibility.Volunteers: Individuals interested in contributing their time and expertise can volunteer to help ensure the event's success and support the community.The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is committed to helping businesses thrive through collaboration, innovation, and growth. The “Building Bridges” event offers a unique platform for local business owners and entrepreneurs to connect, share ideas, and access resources that can help them succeed.To register visit: https://blackchamberofcommerce.org/long-beach-chapter-march-celebration To become a member visit: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org For event inclusion information contact Sharifah Hardie, President of the Long Beach Area Chapter, at (562) 822-0965 or email Sharifah@BlackChamberofCommerce.org.About the Southern California Black Chamber of CommerceThe Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is dedicated to advancing the economic interests of Black-owned businesses through advocacy, networking, and education. SCBCC provides a platform for collaboration, helping entrepreneurs across Southern California thrive and succeed.

