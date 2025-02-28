BentBeat Productions Launches New Podcast: Off The Record with Dave and Kelly

Off The Record with Dave and Kelly Podcast Dave and Kelly

BentBeat Productions launches Off The Record with Dave and Kelly, a podcast offering behind-the-scenes insights into music, creativity, and artists' journeys.

We wanted to create a space where people could hear the real stories behind the music—not just how songs are made, but the personal journeys that shape the artists and the industry.” — Dave Beatty

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BentBeat Productions is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, Off The Record with Dave and Kelly , now available on all major podcast platforms. Hosted by BentBeat’s very own music producers, Dave and Kelly, this dynamic show takes listeners beyond the studio and into the real stories behind the music.More than just a peek into music production, Off The Record offers candid conversations with musicians, songwriters, and industry pros, delving into the heart of creativity, life on (and off) the stage, and the moments that shape artists’ journeys. Whether breaking down pop culture moments, sharing personal life experiences, or tackling industry challenges, Dave and Kelly bring a mix of humor, heart, and authenticity to every episode.“We wanted to create a space where people could hear the real stories behind the music—not just how songs are made, but the personal journeys that shape the artists and the industry,” says Dave. Kelly adds, “It’s a mix of fun, inspiration, and the kind of behind-the-scenes insight you won’t get anywhere else.”Perfect for music lovers, aspiring artists, and anyone who enjoys great storytelling, Off The Record with Dave and Kelly is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast services.About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat Productions is an independent record label based in Portland, Oregon. Committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent, the label aims to support artists in sharing their unique stories and musical visions with the world. With a focus on authenticity and artistic integrity, BentBeat strives to create an environment where artists can flourish and create timeless music that resonates with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit bentbeat.com

