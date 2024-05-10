Maxine Lawrence Debuts Soul-Stirring Gospel Album, Victory in Jesus
Portland-based artist Maxine Lawrence delivers a soul-stirring collection of hymns and modern gospel on her album, Victory in Jesus, with BentBeat Productions.
These songs reflect my personal relationship with Jesus Christ and the profound impact He has had on my life.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BentBeat Productions proudly announces the release of Victory in Jesus, the debut album from gospel artist Maxine Lawrence. Scheduled to be available on Friday, May 10th, this album promises to uplift souls and stir hearts with its powerful message of faith and redemption.
Lawrence, a devout Christian believer and talented vocalist, showcases her passion for gospel music in her inaugural recording. Drawing inspiration from her personal journey and faith, Maxine delivers a captivating collection of beloved hymns and modern classics, all infused with her soulful vocals and unwavering devotion to Christ.
"This album is a testament to Maxine's unwavering dedication to her faith and her craft," says Dave Beatty, owner of BentBeat. "Maxine chose the best of the great American hymnal for these songs, and her passion shines through in every note."
From her early days singing in the choir at New Hope Baptist Church to performing in the historic St. Ann's Cathedral in Jerusalem, Maxine's musical journey has been guided by her deep-rooted faith in the Lord. Through "Victory in Jesus," she invites listeners to join her on a transformative musical experience, where each song serves as a testament to the power of faith and the enduring grace of God.
"I am thrilled to share this album with the world," says Lawrence. "These songs reflect my personal relationship with Jesus Christ and the profound impact He has had on my life. In a world filled with chaos, I hope that listeners will find solace and inspiration in the calming presence of the Holy Spirit as they listen to these songs."
To celebrate the release of Victory in Jesus, Maxine will be performing songs from the album at a Pre-Mother's Day Sale event on Saturday, May 11th at Rainbow West Book & Bible in Gresham, Oregon, from 11am to 2pm. All are invited to join Maxine for an unforgettable time of soul-stirring melodies and uplifting worship.
Victory in Jesus is available now for sale on Amazon.com, and is streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify and wherever you find great music.
About Maxine Lawrence: Maxine is a talented gospel artist and born-again Christian believer based in Portland, Oregon. With a lifelong passion for music and a deep faith in Jesus Christ, Maxine's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics inspire listeners around the world. Victory in Jesus marks Maxine's debut album, showcasing her unwavering dedication to her faith and her craft.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat Productions is an independent record label based in Portland, Oregon. Committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent, the label aims to support artists in sharing their unique stories and musical visions with the world. With a focus on authenticity and artistic integrity, BentBeat strives to create an environment where artists can flourish and create timeless music that resonates with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit bentbeat.com
