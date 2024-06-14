BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Nathaniel Chapman's Second Album: Testimony
Seattle-based Nathaniel Chapman releases his second album, Testimony, featuring collaborations with local artists, reflective lyrics, and soulful melodies.
I truly believe that talking about our spiritual journey is just as beneficial to the listener as it is to us sharing it.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BentBeat Productions is thrilled to announce the release of Testimony, the highly anticipated second album from Contemporary Christian artist Nathaniel Chapman. Following the success of his debut album (Dear Sons and Daughters, 2021), Chapman continues to inspire with a blend of self-reflective lyrics and soulful melodies in his new work.
— Nathaniel Chapman
Testimony is a collection of songs that echo the powerful messages of faith, redemption, and grace. This album captures the essence of the singer-songwriter genre while infusing it with the spiritual depth and passion of contemporary Christian music. Featuring the latest single, "As I Endure the Rain," Nathaniel Chapman once again showcases his ability to connect with Christ followers on a profound level.
The album also includes the previously released single, "Tears in My Eyes (feat. Heavensent)," which received significant attention last year. This new Chapman project features returning collaborations with Duane Wagner on keyboards, Maddie Desmond on violin, and Dustin Rose, who lends his voice on background vocals throughout the album. Newcomers Daniel James on trumpet, Rick Kam on stand-up bass, and Randy Trout on drums and percussion round out the musicians. Co-producer Kelly Trout also offers supporting vocals and is featured on the duet "A Heart Like That."
Co-produced with Trout is BentBeat Productions’ owner Dave Beatty, who said, “Testimony is a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of sharing personal stories of faith. Nathaniel Chapman's reflections on his journey with Christ are both honest and uplifting, offering listeners a chance to connect with their own experiences and relationship with the Lord.”
In Chapman’s own words, he shares, "Your story is a page in Christ's autobiography.” He further explains the importance of openness, saying, "I think often we are afraid to open up about our past failures, because we're not sure how those around us will take it. But that's why there is power in our freedom to rest our entire case on the grace of God."
Drawing inspiration from scripture, Chapman reveals, "I've always appreciated the apostle Peter the most in scripture. No moment more than when he ventured out of the boat to meet Jesus on the water. How often do we think by our strength and power we can follow Christ, only to find ourselves sinking within the waves crying out to the only one who can bring us back to the ship?"
Reflecting on the impact of sharing personal stories of faith, he adds, "I truly believe that talking about our spiritual journey is just as beneficial to the listener as it is to us sharing it. For the listener, they get to hear of all God's faithfulness and goodness in our life, and we get to remind ourselves of the same."
Testimony is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Physical copies can be purchased on Amazon.com. Join Nathaniel Chapman on this continuing musical journey and be inspired by the stories of grace, redemption, and unwavering faith.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat Productions is an independent record label based in Portland, Oregon. Committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent, the label aims to support artists in sharing their unique stories and musical visions with the world. With a focus on authenticity and artistic integrity, BentBeat strives to create an environment where artists can flourish and create timeless music that resonates with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit bentbeat.com
